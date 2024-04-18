Expert IT Architect (Credit Risk/Workflow/Collateral)
Nordea Bank Abp, Filial i Sverige / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-04-18
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nordea Bank Abp, Filial i Sverige i Stockholm
, Lidingö
, Sollentuna
, Upplands Väsby
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige
Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank. We are helping our customers realise their dreams and aspirations - and we have done that for 200 years. We want to make a real difference for our customers and the communities where we operate - by being a strong and personal financial partner.
Job ID: 11592
Would you like to grab a challenging and exciting opportunity to shape the future of Nordea's Credit Risk & Collateral Domain in Group Architecture? We are now looking for an Expert IT Architect to provide architectural support and direction across the enterprise.
At Nordea, we know our customers' needs are changing - and we're deeply committed to meeting them with the financial solutions of tomorrow. We're creating an agile environment where we're harnessing the power of technology - one where you can make an impact. So bring your skills, ideas and unique background. With us, you'll find plenty of opportunities to grow and make your mark on something bigger.
About the role
The Credit & Collateral Architecture team is expanding and seeking experienced an Expert IT Architect to help define the target architecture vision for the domain and conceptualise the same in transitional steps that can then be delivered through working software across the full SDLC. This manifest itself in the ability to govern, mentor and overseeing the design and implementation work managed through other architecture / engineering resources and developers. You will work as a trusted business advisor and help shaping the strategy, develop technology implementation options, and engineer solutions that achieve the business and technology objectives.
Primary Responsibilities:
* Lead and manage the credit risk domain projects through all phases of the project lifecycle from defining the strategic roadmap with business, developing the technology blueprint, planning the phased IT implementation, setting up the team and the governance structures related to the production rollout /project activities.
* Ability to translate strategic goals through transitional delivery steps, even if that implies justified technical debt to achieve the business outcome.
* Lead Credit Risk and Collateral domain project with blended onshore/offshore teams that range in size from 5 to 25 team members.
* Collaborate with internal stakeholders across all business touch points in the domain related to channel integration, pricing, analytics, decisioning, debt collection, scoring and risk modelling.
* In-depth and experienced understanding of operational credit risk functions and capabilities in context of lending products and services in banking and /or insurance.
* Influence the business and technology direction at the divisional or enterprise level based on broad expertise across multiple software platforms and technologies.
* Conduct "Whiteboard", knowledge and requirements gathering sessions with clients through the conceptualisation, design and implementation of new systems, middleware/API, and business intelligence solutions/ reporting solutions.
You'll join a team of experienced architects. The role is based in Gdask; Gdynia; Helsinki; Oslo; Stockholm; Warszawa.
Who you are
Collaboration. Ownership. Passion. Courage. These are the values that guide us in being at our best - and that we imagine you share with us.
To succeed in this role, we believe that you have:
* Ability to communicate technical concepts in simple terms; must be comfortable presenting solution design concepts and guiding solution design discussions / sessions.
* Ability to work independently, as well as guide and mentor other team members, partners and customers.
* Strong executive presence and ability to interact with senior executives.
* Candidates should be flexible / willing to work across this delivery landscape which includes, but is not limited to only SAFe.
Qualifications:
* 10+ years of related work experience in the areas related to the Credit Risk domain i.e. Collateral Management, Debt Collection, Default Management, Risk Modelling, Regulatory Reporting, Decisioning, Scoring, Rating, Data Governance, Business Intelligence and/or Data Warehousing.
* A minimum of 5+ years' experience in a client-facing consulting delivery role managing in an onsite / offshore delivery model with emphasis on collaborative working through use of virtual teams.
If this sounds like you, get in touch!
Next steps
Submit your application no later than 18/05/2024. For more information about the position please contact Hiring Leader Shabbir Contractor at shabbir.contractor@nordea.com
.
At Nordea, we know that an inclusive workplace is a sustainable workplace. We deeply believe that our diverse backgrounds, experiences, characteristics and traits make us better at serving customers and communities. So please come as you are.
For union information, please contact finansforbundet@nordea.se
or SACONordea@nordea.com
. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "11592-42422116". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nordea Bank Abp, Filial i Sverige
(org.nr 516411-1683) Arbetsplats
Nordea Kontakt
PRS Team 00000000 Jobbnummer
8621444