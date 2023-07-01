Expert Fullstack Software Engineer (GCP, GO and Discovery)
2023-07-01
Background
We are looking Expert Fullstack Software Engineer to help us build the next generation content analysis platform in GCP with focus on all the technical aspects from frontend to backend supporting new ways of interaction and supplying valuable insights to customers.
Requirements
Desired knowledge, experience, competence, skills etc;
• Agile
• Python
• Go
• GCP
• Discovery
• Fullstack
What 3 things are most important?
• GCP
• GO
• Discovery
Location
Onsite (Malmö) a couple of days/week is preferred.
