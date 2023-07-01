Expert Fullstack Software Engineer (GCP, GO and Discovery)

W.IT.G Consulting AB / Datajobb / Malmö
2023-07-01


Background

We are looking Expert Fullstack Software Engineer to help us build the next generation content analysis platform in GCP with focus on all the technical aspects from frontend to backend supporting new ways of interaction and supplying valuable insights to customers.

Requirements

Desired knowledge, experience, competence, skills etc;

• Agile

• Python

• Go

• GCP

• Discovery

• Fullstack

What 3 things are most important?

• GCP

• GO

• Discovery

Location

Onsite (Malmö) a couple of days/week is preferred.

