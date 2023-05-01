Expert Consultant
2023-05-01
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
Scope of the assignment:
Provide high-level administrative and organisational support within the C-suite
Be a point of contact for the members of the Governance bodies, enabling good communication between them and the company Mangement
Support the further development of an efficient governance programme aligned with the stakeholders 'expectations.
Responsibilities will include:
a) Planning, preparation, and coordination of advisory committee meetings
Scheduling (Doddle polls, Outlook invites, Governance and other company calendars, meeting and repository tool (Indico))
Supporting the GO Lead in developing and distributing materials and presentations and uploading them on Indico
Organising pre-meetings (dry-runs)
Maintaining the delegate database and acting as a point of contact for committee members
Organising the logistics for all meetings (booking meeting rooms, organising meals and site-visits, making the appropriate committee travel arrangements) interfacing with IT, Visits and Facility Management for support before and during the meetings
b) Record keeping
Prepare the structure of the minutes and the cover sheets of the meeting documentation
Assist the C-suite in preparing relevant documentation (focus on level of detail, consistency, and actions required) aligned with stakeholder expectations
Store, maintain, and retrieve the advisory committees 'documents/records
Ensure confidentiality
c) Advisory, compliance, and quality assurance
Other services in respect to legal, regulatory, conduct of meeting and other matters during and outside of meetings
Review documents prior to presentation to ensure quality, adequacy, consistency, dissemination, retention etc
Ensure compliance with company objectives
d) Consulting
Analyze and evaluates the clients' requirements and business goals
Perform comprehensive data analysis to uncover operational inefficiencies, weaknesses, complications, and problems
Formulate, recommend, and execute business strategies in line with company goals
Present findings, conclusions, and recommendations to peers and clients
Assist with the implementation of recommended changes
Monitor implementation of strategies and engage with clients for feedback
Required education background and professional experience:
Appropriate academic background in preferably Masters level and several years of experience in administrative roles
Very good oral and written English
Exhibit strong stakeholder focus
Very good intercultural skills
Understand the company project, vision and mission, and core values
Have experience of working for organisations with member state representation is a plus
Demonstrate an 'executive presence' backed up with very good communication skills in English and Swedish
Be able to understand the reporting that needs to be created, the level of detail it should contain, follow-up actions
Have an eye for details
Be resilient and work well under pressure
Be able to accept and handle ambiguity
Professional user of Microsoft Office and quick learner of new software tools
Professional user of XLeap GDSS system (Very important!)
SCRUM and project management experience
Good knowledge of EU law and EU-funded projects
Knowledge in GDPR and information security
Personal profile:
Flexible, adaptive and pro-active
Able and happy to handle a wide spectrum of tasks, from high to low
Team player
Thriving in international enviroments with all connected incentives and challenges
Does this sound like you? Please send a motivation letter with your CV to hello@ccgeurope.com
