We believe that bringing people together from different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives makes for a healthy workplace, a more successful business and a better world. We value diversity and encourage everyone to come and soundtrack the world with us.
At Epidemic Sound we are reinventing the music industry. Our carefully curated catalog, with over 40 000 tracks and 90 000 sound effects, is tailored for storytellers, streaming services, and in-store soundtracks. Countless clients around the world, from broadcasters, production companies, DSPs, and YouTubers rely on our tracks to help them tell their stories. Epidemic Sound's music is heard in hundreds of millions of online videos daily, across millions of playlist streams, and in thousands of in-store locations. Headquartered in Stockholm, we're spread across offices in New York City, Los Angeles, Seoul, Hamburg, and Amsterdam. We're growing fast, have lots of fun, and are taking the music industry with us.
We are looking for an Experimentation Lead who will foster a culture of experimentation and data-driven decision making at Epidemic Sound. An experimentation expert who will grow our experimentation practice and unlock our product teams' potential to rapidly test, learn and iterate at scale. This role represents a unique opportunity to set the vision for our practice and see it through execution. The ideal candidate will be equal parts technical expert and storyteller, hands-on-helper and big-picture thinker.
You can expect to:
Develop and scale the experimentation practice at Epidemic Sound by setting the vision and strategy and owning the roadmap to get us there.
Be the primary subject matter expert and point of contact on experimentation methods, capabilities and tools.
Mentor and support teams and business partners on experimentation best practices and methodologies for obtaining meaningful and reliable results.
Identify ways to support adoption, accessibility and acceleration of experimentation, including how to standardize and automate experimentation workflows to lower the barriers and costs to testing.
Measure overall experimentation program performance.
Work closely with Product Management, Data Engineering, Analytics, UX Research, Product Operations and other business partners.
We believe that to succeed in this role, you have experience in some/all:
Extensive experience in experimentation - building out systems and processes, and utilizing them to test, evaluate, and ship product changes for users at scale
Significant practical experience designing, running, and analyzing the results of A/B tests and multivariate tests
Strong technical skills and experience working with databases, APIs and system architecture, and the ability to explain highly technical concepts in an understandable way for various audiences
Proficient working with experimentation platforms (we use Optimizely) and analytics platforms (we use dbt, BigQuery, and Looker)
Strong leadership skills (networking, influencing, communication, stakeholder management)
Skilled at collaborating with different functions including data, engineering, analytics, UX research, and product management.
Experience as a technical product manager or engineer
Curious to learn more about who we are and what we do? Check out our brand new "About us" page https://www.epidemicsound.com/about-us/
