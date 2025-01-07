Experienced Verification Engineer and Line Manager
2025-01-07
Job Description:
Are you passionate about hardware verification and line management? This is a fantastic opportunity to move into ML and Artificial Intelligence, key technologies for the future of computing. Working on the cutting edge of Arm IP, you will take part in crafting technology that powers the next generation of mobile apps, portable devices, home automation, smart cities, self-driving cars, and much more!
This position can be either located in Cambridge or Lund.
Responsibilities:
As part of our growing and versatile team, you'll contribute to the development and verification of groundbreaking ML and Neural Network hardware. Collaborating with experts across global design centers, you'll drive impactful projects and help deliver Arm's next-generation IP using the most sophisticated tools and methodologies. We are looking for you who have hands on leadership skills and strong planning skills, including accurate effort estimation and effective project execution.
In this role, you will:
Lead and Inspire: Manage and empower a team of verification engineers, encouraging a culture of collaboration, inclusion, and excellence.
Shape the Future: Define verification strategies and methodologies, taking ownership of complex work packages and driving them to success.
Develop Talent: Mentor junior engineers, support team development, and participate in recruitment activities to grow the team.
Collaborate Globally: Work closely with multidisciplinary teams across Arm to deliver high-quality IP efficiently.
Innovate Continuously: Contribute to Arm-wide forums to advance verification methodologies and influence industry standards.
Required Skills and Experience :
Proven track record of technical leadership and managing highly skilled engineering teams.
Extensive experience in block-level verification, with expertise in methodologies like UVM.
Strong attention to detail to ensure high-quality verification with minimal bug escapes.
Expertise in coverage driven verification of high-complexity designs.
Proficiency in developing and debugging SystemVerilog/UVM constrained-random testbenches.
Additional Qualities That Will Help Your Application Stand Out:
Experience in working with requirements definition and requirement management.
Hands-on experience with formal verification techniques.
Experience in building C/C++ based models of a microarchitecture.
Knowledge of the Arm architecture and AMBA bus system.
Experience with continuous integration platforms (e.g., Jenkins) and version control systems (e.g., Git).
Knowledge of machine learning and neural networks is a plus.
In Return:
With offices around the world, Arm is a diverse organisation of dedicated, innovative and highly proficient engineers. As well as a friendly and high-performance working environment, Arm offers a competitive benefits package. We have a hybrid working approach where we offer people the flexibility to work part time from home and part time from the office.
