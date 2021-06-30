Experienced ventilation ducts mounter - Giroventilation AB - Maskiningenjörsjobb i Huddinge
Experienced ventilation ducts mounter
Giroventilation AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Huddinge
2021-06-30
We are looking for a person who has several years in the ventilation ducts production and has experience from both building advanced ducts to also manage responsibility in the duct lane. It is vital that you carry a large experience in this field, and also has leadership skills and skills to perform under presure.
Publiceringsdatum
2021-06-30
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-12
Adress
Giroventilation AB
Ekhagsvägen 6
14106 Segeltorp
Jobbnummer
5837698
