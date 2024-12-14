Experienced Test Engineer in Electronics for an International Company!
Here is the opportunity for an electrical engineer to develop alongside a large global company - a journey which can open more doors in the future. Welcome to join us and send in your application!
OM TJÄNSTEN
For our client in Ludvika, we are now looking for an experienced engineer to strengthen their team working with optical current transformers, covering both hardware and software. You will work on the current design while contributing to the development of the next generation of products. The role also involves leading and participating in troubleshooting processes as well as conducting tests to ensure product performance and reliability.
You are offered
• A role with great variety and technical complexity where you will work on everything from component testing to development and production support
• An opportunity to contribute to the development of unique products in optics and electronics
• A dynamic work environment with a dedicated team and exciting projects
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Testing and evaluation of electronic components, particularly circuit boards
• Troubleshooting of products in collaboration with production and suppliers
• Support and repair of test equipment and production equipment
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Has solid experience in electronics, preferably with a focus on testing
• Is hands-on and experienced in working with measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes and other test equipment
• Has a strong understanding of troubleshooting and problem-solving in a production environment
• Experience with LabVIEW is a plus but not a requirement - there is an opportunity to learn on-site
It is meritorious if you have
• Knowledge in optics, optical fibers, or OCT systems
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Goal oriented
• Orderly
• Responsible
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
