Experienced Tech Lead to agile software team, Solna
2023-11-14
The team seeking your knowledge is the PostNord Retail Business Operations (BO) team which is part of the greater Digital Solutions area.
Follow us and learn more about PostNord Digital on https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/postnord-digital.
The team and your role
We, the PostNord Retail team, are responsible for the PostNord Parcel Delivery solution that is used at our 3 600 Service Points and Business Centers in Sweden and Denmark. These solutions are central to our growth. The Retail team, where the BO team is included, is a group that has cutting-edge expertise in Parcel Delivery solutions. We handle on average over 300 000 parcels every day to and from satisfied customers from all over the Nordics.
The Business Operations team mission is to design, build and maintain tools that support our Retail Business Operations through the Nordics. Our Backoffice is an essential tool used not only internally at PostNord by our support agents, our security team and others, but even by thousands of users at our Service Points on their day-to-day operations.
We are building the next generation tool that will support all financial transactions of our Service Point network partners, both for compensations when they're handling PostNord parcels or letters and for debits when they sell PostNord services. This is a core piece of our Service Point network.
As a team, we take responsibility for the whole - research and discovery, new development, product lifecycle management, solution architecture, monitoring and operation (DevOps).
As a tech lead you will be part of an agile team that has cutting-edge expertise in this area. Part of your time will be spent doing what we expect you to love - coding. As a tech lead you also have the responsibility for setting the technical vision for our solution, together with the team, to coach other members of the team on technical decisions and being a close sparring partner in discussions with your Product Owner.
Your profile
The ideal candidate will have a development background, ideally as a full-stack developer or with main experience in back-end development with serverless/AWS. Experience from front-end development in VUE is valuable but not required. As a person, you are committed, responsible and unpretentious. It is important that you are a quick learner, have good communication and interpersonal skills and a passion to deliver value and high quality.
Some key characteristics we're looking for
- Technical expertise: You should be a master of the technology stack used by the team and have a deep understanding of software development principles, coding practices, and architecture.
- Leadership skills: You'll be responsible for leading and guiding the development team towards our set goals. We're looking for someone who can not only lead the teams daily work but also empower the team to take ownership and drive the development initiatives forward. You should be able to inspire and motivate team members and be comfortable making technical decisions.
- Agile methodologies: You should be well-versed in agile methodologies, including Scrum and Kanban, and be able to implement them effectively within the team.
- Communication skills: You should have excellent communication skills, both verbal and written, to convey technical information to both technical and non-technical team members and colleagues.
- Problem-solving skills: You should be able to identify and solve complex technical problems, as well as anticipate and prevent potential issues before they arise. You conduct investigations to map the conditions for new development initiatives, define the backbone for new user stories and tasks and refine development initiatives together with the team.
- Team player: You should be a team player who works collaboratively with other team members and other teams to achieve our goals. You cater for good collaboration within the team and ensure the team's work progresses efficiently and smoothly.
- Academic education in computer science or equivalent experience.
- At least 5 years relevant working experience.
- English in speech and writing.
Desirable technical experience
- AWS or similar cloud platforms (Azure, OpenStack or Google Cloud).
- Backend development in NodeJS or similar.
- Familiarity with Microservice Architecture.
- Worked with Serverless Framework, AWS Lambda, DynamoDB.
- You have some insight into modern web frameworks like VUE.js and angular.
You should feel good
We are a modern customer-oriented company that thinks as much about its employees as it does about its customers. We offer a flexible hybrid workplace. PostNord is one of Sweden's largest workplaces and offers decent work- and occupational pension terms, wellness allowances and employee benefits through our own personnel foundation PostNord Plus. With us, there are good development- and career opportunities. Employment takes place according to a collective agreement.
- Good work/life balance.
- Developing your technical skills. As an example, we sponsor you to get AWS certified.
- A job where the value you deliver is important to hundreds of thousands of users.
- Wellness allowance & access to the office 's gym and indoor swimming pool.
- To be a part of a nice and supportive team.
We make everyday life easier
PostNord is the leading supplier of communication and logistics solutions to, from, and within the Nordic region. We ensure the provision of a postal service to households and businesses in Sweden and Denmark. We aim to make everyday life easier and more sustainable for everyone who lives and works in the Nordic region. We are accountable, brave and committed, effectively leading change regardless if we lead our self or others. We emphasize teamwork, sincerity and positive relationships in the workplace. We build on our success and learn from both colleagues and mistakes. People with different backgrounds work with us. You will therefore be part of a workplace with great diversity, which contributes to better results for the business. Visit us at https://www.postnord.com.
If you have any questions about the position, email mikaela.englund@postnord.com
. Please note that we do not accept applications on e-mail.
We look forward to hearing from you!
