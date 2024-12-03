Experienced Tech Lead for the Tracking Information Team, Solna
2024-12-03
Are you ready to make an impact on millions of lives every day? Join us at PostNord, where your work will help shape the future of logistics across the Nordics!
We are a self-driven team of tech enthusiasts passionate about solving challenges and delivering impactful solutions that enhance the customer experience and drive business value.
Be part of the Tracking Information Team
- Join a team that directly impacts hundreds of thousands of customers every day by ensuring accurate and timely tracking information across the Nordics. Our services are vital to platforms like the PostNord app and website, helping customers and recipients stay informed and confident about their deliveries.
- We design and deliver backend solutions hosted on AWS, utilizing Kubernetes and Java to ensure high-quality, reliable services. Our focus on DevSecOps means we take full ownership of our solutions, from design and development to deployment and monitoring. We deploy multiple times a week, seeing the immediate value of our work.
- Collaboration is at the heart of our work. We partner with IT teams, production units, and external stakeholders to capture requirements and deliver solutions that make everyday life easier-one package at a time.
The team
Our team consists of a Product Owner, five developers, and a part-time Solution Architect, distributed between Sweden and the Philippines. We work closely together using agile practices like Kanban, pair programming, and mob programming to solve challenges and continuously improve our processes.
Collaboration and knowledge-sharing are key to our success. We hold daily stand-ups, biweekly backlog refinement sessions, weekly mob sessions, and retrospectives every three weeks to reflect and adapt.
We embrace hybrid work, spending at least three days per week at our office in Solna. The office offers modern facilities, including access to a gym and restaurants, and regular team-building activities strengthen our sense of community.
Your Responsibilities
As a Tech Lead in the Tracking Information Team, you will play a pivotal role in shaping and delivering high-quality backend solutions while fostering a resilient and collaborative team culture. Your responsibilities include:
- Technical leadership: Guide the team in architectural decisions, design discussions, and best practices to ensure scalable, reliable, and efficient solutions that meet the demands of our high-transaction systems.
- Team robustness and collaboration: Build and maintain a team culture that is as strong and dependable as the solutions we create. Encourage open communication, mutual support, and shared ownership of our successes.
- Coaching and mentoring: Support team members' growth by providing feedback, fostering collaboration, and encouraging knowledge-sharing. Actively ensure a balanced workload and a healthy work environment.
- Development and maintenance: Take an active role in coding, reviewing, and maintaining backend services, primarily using Java and AWS.
- Stakeholder collaboration: Work closely with other development teams, production units, and external partners to gather requirements and ensure successful delivery of our services.
- Process improvement: Continuously refine development workflows, leveraging DevSecOps principles and agile methodologies to enhance efficiency, quality, and cost control.
- Ownership: Take full technical responsibility for services from concept to production, including monitoring, security, and business metrics.
Required Experience and Skills
We are looking for a Tech Lead with a strong technical foundation, leadership capabilities, and a passion for building both robust solutions and resilient teams. To succeed in this role, you should have:
- At least six years of experience in software development, including leadership responsibilities.
- Strong proficiency in Java (Java SE), AWS, and Spring Boot.
- Experience with microservices, relational databases, NoSQL, and REST APIs.
- Excellent analytical skills and a coaching mindset to support team growth and solve complex problems.
- Familiarity with DevSecOps principles and agile methodologies.
- Strong collaboration and communication skills, with fluency in Swedish and English.
Preferred Qualifications
Knowledge of Docker, Kubernetes, and working in hybrid or distributed teams.
A cover letter is required.
We offer you
- To work with our modern tech stack and you are given great opportunities to influence the choice of technology
- Hybrid workplace with a Nordic and dynamic environment. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AsXTaoYbVEg
- We encourage you to develop and learn. For example, we sponsor you for AWS certification.
- Good insurance and occupational pension conditions.
- Wellness allowance and access to office gym and swimming pool.
- Employee benefits through PostNord Plus - https://group.postnord.com/careers/
- Employment according to a collective agreement.
About us
PostNord is the leading supplier of communication and logistics solutions to, from, and within the Nordic region. We ensure the provision of a postal service to households and businesses in Sweden and Denmark. We aim to make everyday life easier and more sustainable for everyone who lives and works in the Nordic region. We are in a constant transformation and work consistently to develop both our offer and our employees, all to achieve our vision of being The favorite carrier of the Nordics. We are PostNord - a fantastic company to work and grow with. Read more at group.postnord.com
Apply
What are you waiting for? Welcome with your application! If you have any questions about the position, you are welcome to contact recruiting manager robert.svensson eshraghi@postnord.com
.
Note that we do not accept applications via email.
We look forward to hearing from you!
