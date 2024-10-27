Experienced System and Software Developer Automotive
2024-10-27
Job Description:
Dizayee Solutions AB is seeking an experienced System and Software Developer with a passion for innovation in the automotive industry. As part of our team, you will play a crucial role in designing, analyzing, and developing advanced software solutions that enhance both the functionality and safety of automotive systems. This role emphasizes IT and telecommunication system engineering, enabling seamless integration of software and hardware for next-generation automotive applications.
Key Responsibilities:
Design, develop, and sustain software solutions tailored for IT systems, automotive subsystems, and applications.
Conduct thorough analysis of requirements, specifications, and technical designs to produce reliable, high-performance software solutions.
Collaborate closely with hardware engineers, IT specialists, and telecommunications teams to deliver integrated systems that meet high standards of performance and safety.
Engage in system engineering tasks specific to IT and telecommunications, ensuring compliance with automotive industry standards.
Create and implement software solutions for database management and application development.
Diagnose and troubleshoot software and system issues, optimizing solutions for increased reliability and efficiency.
Stay updated on industry trends, best practices, and new developments in automotive software engineering, IT systems, and telecommunications.
Required Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, Electrical Engineering, or a related discipline.
Proven experience in software development, particularly in IT systems, database management, and telecommunications.
Proficiency in programming languages such as C, C++, Python, or Java.
Familiarity with automotive systems and protocols (e.g., ISO 26262, AUTOSAR, CAN, LIN).
Experience in system analysis, design, and integration, preferably within the automotive or related industries.
Knowledge of database management and software development life cycle (SDLC) methodologies.
Strong problem-solving abilities and a collaborative work approach.
Preferred Qualifications:
Hands-on experience in the automotive industry or with embedded and telecommunication systems.
Understanding of safety-critical software development and automotive safety standards.
Ability to multitask and manage projects effectively in a fast-paced environment.
Join Dizayee Solutions AB and help shape the future of automotive technology with innovative, high-impact software solutions!
