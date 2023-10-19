Experienced Strategy Consultants to Monitor Deloitte
Deloitte AB / Ekonomichefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla ekonomichefsjobb i Stockholm
2023-10-19
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Deloitte AB i Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Örebro
, Linköping
, Västervik
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
Deloitte is a leading global provider of audit and assurance, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, tax, and related services. During its 175-year history, our organization has grown tremendously in both scale and capabilities. Deloitte currently has approximately 415,000 people in more than 150 countries and territories, and serves four out of five Fortune Global 500® companies. Yet, our shared culture and mission-to make an impact that matters-remains unchanged. This is evident not only in Deloitte's work for clients, but also in our WorldClass ambition, our WorldClimate initiative and our ALL IN diversity and inclusion strategy.
Our business area Consulting is organized into five different portfolios: Strategy, Analytics and M&A (SAMA), Customer & Marketing, Business Operations, Human Capital, and Enterprise Technology & Performance. SAMA is divided into two teams; Strategy and Business Design - also called Monitor, and Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A).
Job Description
Are you ready for the next step in your career and to be part of our successful team in Sweden?
Our strategy team Monitor Deloitte support organizations in future proofing their businesses by enabling, creating and accelerating growth strategies. We invent, launch and scale game-changing businesses with the most influential corporates in the Nordics. Our market offerings in focus are:
Innovation & Ventures: Creating new business models for innovative and disruptive growth and accelerating through investments and acquisitions of startups
Sustainability Strategy & Transformation: Developing and integrating sustainability strategy with corporate strategy and realizing commercial opportunities related to sustainable change, e.g. through circular business models
Business Design & Configuration: Enabling growth by re-designing existing business models and defining future capabilities and operating model
Organic Growth: Designing customer strategies and go-to-market approaches for attracting new and retaining current customers
We are continuing our ambitious growth journey by looking to recruit experienced strategy consultants within our primary industries Insurance; Banking; Retail & Consumer Products; and Energy, Resources & Industrials. We also seek strategy consultants with experience in Sustainability and/or Analytics.
Qualifications
We are looking for people with the ability and proven experience to think strategically and creatively by combining business strategy and analysis with expressing new ideas and opportunities. You are a powerful storyteller with an intuitive ability to present complex concepts in a clear, concise and compelling way.
You need to be passionate about being part of our cross-functional teams (business, tech, analytics, creative and design) and developing our internal capabilities. You should have a relentless curiosity, be comfortable in a fast-paced environment, and be able to leverage established relations as well as source our global network and ecosystem.
We are looking for
Consultant, Senior Consultant and Manager levels (work experience approx. 2-6 years)
Work experience from a leading strategy or management consulting firm
You are experienced in growth, innovation and digital strategy or sustainability, working collaboratively with a diverse team of stakeholders
An understanding and experience from one of our main industries (Insurance; Banking; Retail & Consumer Products; Energy, Resources & Industrials), Sustainability and/or Analytics
Excellent problem solving and analytical skills
Excellent written and verbal ability in Swedish and English
An established focus within one of our market offerings is preferable
Readiness to travel (to some extent)
Location: Stockholm
Additional Information
We offer
At Deloitte we focus on helping people at every level of their career to identify and use their strengths. By on-the-job learning experiences, formal development programs at Deloitte University and support from a personal coach, you will have a variety of opportunities to continue to grow throughout your career. The way of working at Deloitte - our commitment to you. At Deloitte we foster a collaborative culture where talented individuals can produce their best work. We value innovative thinking, diverse insights and a genuinely distinctive level of customer service. We value difference with respect at the heart of our inclusive culture. Our role is to unlock potential for growth and innovation. We believe this requires real collaboration - with our own networks and with our clients. It's why we commit to truly getting under the skin of our client's needs, developing a full appreciation for their environment, goals and ambitions. We often work hand-in-hand with our clients to help find the right solution and to help to apply that solution. Our aim is to leave behind ambassadors who are equipped to continue the transformation we have started.
How to apply
Your application should consist of a CV and a cover letter and you apply directly online.
As a qualitative part of Deloitte's recruitment process, our final candidates undergo a background check, to increase awareness of our future employees, secure the working environment for our employees and meet regulatory requirements. The background check process is carried out in collaboration with ToFindOut. https://tofindout.se/en/background-check/
Questions?
If you have any questions regarding the role, please contact Ajla Talovic, atalovic@deloitte.se
. For questions regarding the application process, please contact Johannes Eik Forgaard, jeikforgaard@deloitte.se
.
We are looking forward to your application!
For further information on Deloitte, please visit www.deloitte.se
What impact will you make?
Every day, your work will make an impact that matters, while you thrive in a dynamic culture of inclusion, collaboration and high performance. We do not just aspire to make solutions. We wish to create an impact that makes a positive and crucial difference for the people around us, our clients and our society. Deloitte is where you'll find unlimited opportunities to succeed and realize your full potential. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Deloitte AB
(org.nr 556271-5309)
Rehnsgatan 11 (visa karta
)
113 79 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Deloitte AB Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Deloitte AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8204307