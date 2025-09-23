Experienced Security Architect
2025-09-23
WirelessCar's Journey
WirelessCar drives the future of mobility by connecting vehicles and developing cutting-edge digital services. We help larger brands and new players innovate, enhance mobility, and accelerate their digital transformation. Join us and shape the next era of automotive technology!
We are looking for an Experienced Security Architect to shape the future of connected mobility.
As a Security Architect, you will define and drive security across our Customized Solutions area, helping us meet the highest standards for security, privacy, and resilience.
This high-level architectural role focuses on connected services and cloud platforms used by millions of vehicles worldwide. It requires a deep understanding of code and its libraries to mitigate vulnerabilities and conduct PEN tests, as well as occasional scripting and coding to develop new KPIs.
You will:
Define and maintain security architecture, aligned with customer needs, regulations, and internal policies.
Embed security and code quality throughout the software development life-cycle, guiding architects, leads, and DevOps teams on secure design.
Identify, assess, and manage vulnerabilities and risks, driving mitigation and ensuring compliance with industry standards.
Collaborate closely with the central CyberSecurity team and other stakeholders.
Evaluate technologies and third-party services and lead design reviews with a strong security focus.
Support continuous improvements in detection, incident response, and resilience, and perform assessments and audits.
Provide security input to roadmaps and long-term technical direction.
About the team in Customized Solutions
You will join our Leads Team in Customized Solutions, delivering tailored software solutions to global OEMs. As one of two Security Architects, you will collaborate closely with multiple DevOps teams and work across organizational boundaries to ensure security is embedded in every solution.
Together with your fellow Security Architect, you will:
Support DevOps teams delivering solutions to multiple global customers.
Collaborate with Enablers and Security fora across WirelessCar.
Be an active member of our Security Ambassador Network.
We believe that you bring
You are a proactive and collaborative security professional with excellent communication skills - able to make security clear and understandable across teams. You naturally lead, guide and influence, supporting architects, leads, and DevOps teams while taking initiative and contributing to moving projects forward. You are comfortable navigating security processes and driving decisions. You also have hands-on experience actively working with IT security, including risk assessments, threat modeling, and architecture reviews, and you approach documentation of risks, designs, and decisions in a structured way.
Your technical strengths include:
Understanding of secure development practices (SDLC) and security frameworks like ISO 27001 and NIST 800-53.
Experience working with cloud environments, especially AWS.
Knowledge of DevSecOps practices and tools (SAST, SCA, secrets scanning, etc.).
Familiarity with connected services, PKI (onboard/offboard), UNECE R155, and large-scale distributed systems is a plus.
We offer you
High-tech company that offers an exciting working environment
Involvement with Electric Vehicle services and products that drive sustainability.
Tech fund where you pick your choice of tech tools.
Flat organizational culture founded on trust and autonomy; at WirelessCar, you are not just a number.
Work-life balance and free access to the gym at the Gothenburg office.
Flexible working hours and a hybrid workplace.
To join our journey WirelessCar is always on the move, often into uncharted land. We are curious, believe in collaboration and are always open to new ideas on how we can make a difference. When you join our journey, you will be part of a great crew of highly competent and warm hearted people from all over the world.
Way of working
The work location for this role is at our headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden. At WirelessCar we believe in a hybrid work setup. We offer flexible working hours and a hybrid workplace.
Recruitment process
Ready to help shape secure mobility solutions for the future? Apply now and join our journey! The application deadline is 2025-10-14.
Note! Before you apply:
Applicants must have a valid work permit for Sweden.
Our company language is English so please write your application in English.
