Experienced Scrum Master - Wirelesscar Sweden AB - Datajobb i Göteborg

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos Wirelesscar Sweden AB

Wirelesscar Sweden AB / Datajobb / Göteborg2021-07-08WirelessCar's JourneyTo give people the freedom to move in a safer, more sustainable and smart way, more sharable, connected and software-loaded cars are needed. That's why we aim to accelerate the digital transformation in the automotive industry and in the next few years infuse over 100 million cars with digital services that turn car data to smart mobility! Join our ride and get in the driver's seat to realize this together with customers like Volkswagen, Volvo and Jaguar Land Rover!We are looking for an Experienced Scrum Master with a strong Servant Leadership who loves to work with teams and support them to the next level of maturity and performance.You will be part of a self-organized and cross-functional team with a strong sense of mission and vision: To make a difference and together lead the automotive industry into the digital society.Your daily work will include supporting the team 's development, removing impediments for the team 's progress and working on building an open, honest and collaborative mindset within the team.As you grow and get into a more senior level you will also mentor peers, hold trainings, work as an agile coach on different levels and support development of WirelessCar way of working.To join our journeyWirelessCar is always on the move, often into uncharted land. We are curious, believe in collaboration and are always open to new ideas on how we can make a difference. When you join our journey, you will be part of a great crew of highly competent and warmhearted people from all over the world. You will get the freedom to lead your own work and inspire others, to move into new technologies, to move in the organization and to work flexibly. Both internally and externally empowering smart, sustainable movement is our quest on our way to the destination.Who are you?We think you are a great human being. You bring your whole self to work to reach your true potential and by that you also help people around you feel safe and the best they can be.We believe you have the mindset and values of working in an agile environment with openness, efficiency, quick feedback loops and great results. We also believe that you love to communicate with everyone around you, both with the team members and with the whole value stream, to make sure that you deliver the best value in the best way. Servant leadership is your way of acting and working.You are a person who is motivated and easily can inspire others, slicing the work in good ways to achieve great results. You have experience form the Scrum Master role from before within the IT domain and SW development. You also understand that there are many different frameworks and models of how to work with agility and flow - and you constantly adapt to different situations by using a pragmatic approach to make the work fit our organization and our delivery.As a Scrum Master we emphasize the ability to lead your self and to lead others in an inclusive and holistic way. We believe that you have several years of experience in this area where you have grown to know yourself and how to best handle different people, teams and situations. We believe that you carry the values and behaviors of our spirit. No matter if you have short or long hair, that you are ready to take a seat in Wirelesscar's road trip. Buckle up, we will move full speed ahead!We believe that you bring:Academic degree within Computer Science, Engineering or similar relevant experience.Minimum 5 years of relevant professional experienceServant LeadershipNeeded Competence:Fluent English, in both speech and writingExperience of Agile and SAFe methodologiesGreat communication skillsCoaching skillsValuable Competence:Experience of Confluence and JiraDevOps experienceHope we have caught your attention. Join our ride today and help us make a difference for future mobility!Please note:Applicants must have a valid Swedish work permit.Our company language is English so please write your application in English.Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse2021-07-08Lön enligt överenskommelseSista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-22WirelessCar Sweden AB5853329