Experienced professionals to our SAP-practice at Consulting
2025-08-28
Company Description
Deloitte is a leading global provider of audit and assurance, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, tax, and related services. During its 175-year history, our organization has grown tremendously in both scale and capabilities. Deloitte currently has approximately 457,000+ people in more than 150 countries and territories, and serves four out of five Fortune Global 500® companies. Yet, our shared culture and mission-to make an impact that matters-remains unchanged. This is evident not only in Deloitte's work for clients, but also in our WorldClass ambition, our WorldClimate initiative and our ALL IN diversity and inclusion strategy.
Job Description
Are you ready for the next step in your career and to be part of our successful team in Sweden?
Deloitte is looking for talented and experienced professionals to join our SAP-team in Sweden. As a market leader in consulting, we work with both global and local organizations on complex transformations, including major business-driven IT changes. With approximately 25,000 SAP experts in over 135 countries, Deloitte is among SAP's most valued strategic partners. This is why SAP has placed Deloitte within the highest strategic alliance partner category, and why we have been recognized as the Global Leader in SAP Services by leading consultancies and analysts such as Forrester and Gartner.
Job description
As an experienced SAP professional, you will be an integral part of innovative SAP-enabled business transformation projects, working with some of the largest global enterprises as well as local Nordics companies. You will work directly with our customers to create and transform their business solutions from feasibility study to implementation taking and learning various roles and functions. Your main responsibilities will include, but not be limited to, relating key business insights, driving client engagements, managing project delivery, and providing guidance to business leaders in navigating today's age of digitalization.
We are looking to grow in the following areas: Customer & Sales transformation, Procurement & Supply Chain transformation, Delivery Excellence, SAP Technology/Architecture Leadership, and Finance transformation.
Qualifications
To succeed in these roles, you have a strategic mindset, strong customer focus and experience from SAP solution background and other relevant technologies in digital transformation, for example Cloud. Understanding customer requirements, business processes, end-to-end solutions, and organizational challenges is essential in these roles. We believe that you thrive in an international environment, have a broad experience and knowledge in several areas, are curious to learning and enjoy working team based.
Relevant project experience from large SAP-enabled business transformation and implementation projects. We value industry knowledge and subject matter expertise
Hands-on and cross functional experience of SAP modules. S/4HANA, in any release version will be a bonus
Strong leadership skills with experience leading teams in projects or in line organization
Ability to lead and direct interaction with clients primarily in client-facing roles
Understanding of end-to-end business process, best practices, and latest industry trends
Solid core consulting skills (advisory, strategy, presentation, problem solving, coordination)
Deep understanding of various phases of project lifecycle (prepare, explore, realize, deploy)
Professional experience as Solution Architect, Project Manager, Functional/Process Consultant, Business process expert, Product Owner or similar
Business sense, problem solving and analytical skills
Professional level of English and/or Swedish in oral and written communication
Additional information
We offer
At Deloitte, we are committed to helping our employees grow and develop throughout their career. We offer a range of on-the-job learning experiences, formal development programs at Deloitte University, and access to a personal coach to support you in identifying and utilizing your strengths. We also provide the necessary training and resources for you to obtain various certifications to further advance in your career.
Our culture is built on collaboration and innovation. We value diverse perspectives and encourage our employees to think creatively to find the best solutions for our clients. We work hand-in-hand with our clients to understand their unique needs and to develop tailored solutions that drive growth and innovation. At Deloitte, you 'll have the chance to grow and succeed alongside like-minded professionals who share your passion.
How to apply
Your application should consist of a CV and a cover letter and you apply directly online. Please apply as soon as possible as we will review applications and interview candidates on an ongoing basis.
As a qualitative part of Deloitte's recruitment process, our final candidates undergo a background check, to increase awareness of our future employees, secure the working environment for our employees and meet regulatory requirements. The background check process is carried out in collaboration with To Find Out. https://tofindout.se/en/background-check/
Questions?
For questions regarding the application process or the role, please contact Linn Halmstrand, lhalmstrand@deloitte.se
.
We are looking forward to your application!
For further information on Deloitte, please visit www.deloitte.se
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-06
