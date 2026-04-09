Experienced Mechanical Engineer
Quokka AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2026-04-09
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WE DEVELOP PEOPLE THAT DEVELOP TECHNOLOGY. JOIN US!
We at Quokka see ourselves as individuals with great potential and not only as individuals with a certain competence. When becoming a part of us you will be a part of an exciting journey and join a community that help each other and our customers. At Quokka we are passionate about giving our employees the tools they need to develop both personal and professional, as well as the opportunity to develop Quokka and our future direction. Together we want to build meaningful relationships and technology.
QUOKKA - CARE, JOY, CURIOSITY & INNOVATION
The Quokka kangaroo is known for its curiosity and for being the happiest animal on the planet. Yes, that is right! We are a newly started technical center in Gothenburg who believe in the "Quokka attitude" and our core values CARE, JOY, CURIOSITY & INNOVATION.
We offer technical solutions and engineering services to some of Sweden's leading companies and recent start-ups. At the same time, we also have an innovation hub to support and encourage our employees and partners to realize their business ideas. A combination which we believe makes us unique on the market.
QUOKKA WAY & PERSONALITY
We believe in being curious about our surroundings and the people around us. Curious about technology, new challenges and our own development. While being curious in finding new ways forward we believe in being caring and spreading joy. We like to call it the "Quokka Way" of doing things!
We are looking for authenticity, kindness, and willingness to share experience and joy. Someone that is engaged and wants to develop and listen to others. We believe that we do this together and your contribution to us, and ours to you, is key in the success.
We are now looking for EXPERIENCED MECHANICAL ENGINEER.
Sounds interesting and curious to know some more? Read on!
We are in need of a skilled and experienced mechanical engineer in the field of mechanical system development. The position requires to take leadership for mechanical system development for one of our clients within the automotive industry. This role will be involved in complex product development, which requires knowledge in the following areas: requirement specification, product design, validation and verification, and production processes.
YOUR KNOWLEDGE & EXPERIENCE
B.Sc. Mechanical Engineer or equivalent
(+3y) in the field of mechanical system development
Ability to take initiative and take lead
Knowledge in CAD, preferably CATIA V5 or Creo
Good understanding of mechanical components and requirement specifications within the automotive sector.
Experience of working with mechanical validation and verification, including creating test cases and result analysis.
Basic understanding of production processes
Practical person, ability to work hands-on
Driving license B
WHAT WE OFFER
We do have all the basics in place like wellness allowance, pension, insurances, and union agreement. But that is not why you choose us. You want to start working at Quokka because:
We are the company that put our employees first
We have a corporate culture that is unique
You get to be a part of creating something new
You get the best of two worlds: a start-up and with great financial security
We do not believe in hierarchies. We are a flat organization where all voices are equally important
INTERESTED IN JOINING QUOKKA?
The recruitment process take place on an ongoing basis, so do not wait with sending in your application.
Apply by sending us your CV and a short presentation to application@quokka.se
and let us know what you are interested in working with.
We are looking forward to hearing from you!
Curious to know some more about Quokka? Check out our website https://www.quokka.se/ Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-29
E-post: application@quokka.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Quokka AB
(org.nr 559154-1700), https://engineeringbyquokka.se/
Kungsportsplatsen 1 (visa karta
)
411 10 GÖTEBORG Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
9843496