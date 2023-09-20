Experienced Marine- technician. Life raft or Fire.
This role takes the lead for a Survitec service operations team. It allocates work and ensures right first-time delivery to Survitec quality and safety standards. This role drives standard work whilst creating and maintaining safe working environment. It directly carries out service operations work and provides subject matter expertise for on-job coaching, support and guidance to ensure team members operate to standard.
* Holds self and others accountable to meet commitments.
• Builds strong customer relationships and delivers customer-centric solutions * Develops and delivers communications that convey a clear understanding of the unique needs of different audiences.
• Takes on new opportunities and tough challenges with a sense of urgency, high energy, and enthusiasm.
• Makes sense of complex, high quantity, and sometimes contradictory information to effectively solve problems.
• Makes good and timely decisions that keep the organization moving forward.
• Plans and prioritizes work to meet commitments aligned with Survitec goals.
• Consistently achieves results, even under tough circumstances.
• Knows the most effective and efficient processes to get things done, with a focus on continuous improvement. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-31
