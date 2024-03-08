Experienced Installation Engineer
2024-03-08
We seek a highly skilled and experienced Hardware Installation Engineer to join our dynamic team. The ideal candidate will have a strong hardware installation background.
Responsibilities:
• Plan the installation of hardware components.
• Install hardware, including physical connections and power.
• Supervise and maintain installed hardware.
• Handle surplus hardware efficiently.
• Install software for basic node configuration.
• Utilize tools for request tracking and management.
• Stay updated with the latest industry trends and technologies.
Requirements:
• Bachelor's degree in Telecommunications, Electrical Engineering, or related field.
• Proven experience working as a Hardware Installation Engineer or similar role.
• Strong understanding of basic network and switch configurations.
• Excellent troubleshooting and problem-solving skills.
• Ability to work independently and in a team environment.
• Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
Advantages:
• Certification in hardware installation or related field.
• Experience with advanced network technologies and protocols.
• Familiarity with software-defined networking (SDN) technologies.
WHY K TWO?
Our consultants are renowned for their high technical expertise, interpersonal skills, experience, responsiveness, and winning demeanor. You should have strong technical skills, good values, and be a great team player. We're assembling winners!
Sounds interesting?
We hope so! We place significant emphasis on personal qualities and your commitment. If you share our values and want growth, please get in touch! Ersättning
