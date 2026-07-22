Experienced Housekeeping Team Leader in Luleå
Omnils Group AB / Städarjobb / Luleå Visa alla städarjobb i Luleå
2026-07-22
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Are you the one we are looking for?
We are looking for experienced housekeeping staff that could take on a deputy/assistant supervisor role.
You must have experience in housekeeping, like taking responsibility and be good at leadership. You speak/write English and/or Swedish.
You need to be available from early mornings, and be able to work both weekdays and weekends. A driver's license is a plus.
Main duties:
The role involves cleaning both public areas and hotel rooms.
When the supervisor is off you will be the leader of the team and handle work management, including planning for daily cleaning and staffing, as well as working towards our financial targets. The position is part-time, but could be more after some time, and could possibly be leading to a supervisor role in the future.
Experience and commitment: You have at least 2 years' experience of housekeeping in hotels, and can provide strong references from previous employers.
Leadership and motivation: You enjoy leading and motivating staff, and have a positive energy that inspires others.
Quality awareness: You value quality and have an eye for detail.
Daily work: You are part of the cleaning team and when the supervisor is off, both responsible for your colleagues' daily tasks and your department's finances.
Technical knowledge and flexibility: You are computer and telephone literate, flexible, and able to adapt to different situations.
Communication skills: You are representative to our customers, and speak and write Swedish and/or English very well.
Mobility: You can easily move around Luleå, and start early mornings when needed.
Driver's license: A driver's license is a plus.
Health: You are in good health and enjoy physical work.
Apply now- we will fill the positions as soon as we find the right person!
Are you as curious about us as we are about you? Don't hesitate to contact us at jobs@omnils.se
if you have any questions about the position or OMNILS GROUP AB. It is important to us that our employees are happy in every way. We therefore offer a working environment characterized by our core values: commitment, joy, and respect. We offer excellent opportunities for career development within the OMNILS family.
OMNILS GROUP is a passionate facility services company that proudly serves many customers in the hotel and restaurant industry. We are ISO-certified in both environment and quality, which is reflected in every aspect of our work.
We work closely with our customers to always find the most optimal solutions that suit their specific needs. Our goal is to be the best in the industry, with a focus on creating outstanding guest experiences.
In 2025, we expect to have a turnover of approximately SEK 26 million and around 200 dedicated employees. OMNILS' core business consists of contracting and staffing in hotels, and we will clean approximately 200,000 rooms during the year.
As an employee and customer, you can feel secure with us, as we have collective agreements and are members of Visita & Almega. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-21
Via mail med CV och personligt brev där du beskriver dina kompetenser
E-post: jobs@omnils.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Housekeeping deputy Luleå". Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Omnils Group AB
(org.nr 559271-4009), http://www.omnils.se Jobbnummer
10009635