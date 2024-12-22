Experienced Home Cleaners Wanted (Extra Job Opportunities)
2024-12-22
Are you an experienced home cleaner looking for flexible work opportunities and a chance to grow your career? Quiclean is seeking professional and detail-oriented cleaners to join our team on a flexible, on-call basis, with potential for long-term growth.
About the Role
This is an extra job opportunity that offers flexibility to earn additional income. Here's how it works:
We receive cleaning tasks from our clients.
We notify all available cleaners about the task.
The first cleaner to respond gets the task.
Why Join Us?
Flexible Schedule: Take on tasks at your convenience.
Growth Opportunities: As part of Quiclean, you'll have the chance to:
Transition to office cleaning roles.
Work toward a permanent contract in the future.
Requirements
Proven experience in home cleaning.
A commitment to high-quality service and attention to detail.
Flexibility to take on tasks on short notice.
Reliable communication (phone/email).
How to Apply
You can apply in one of two ways:
Call us directly at 0739929325.
Email your CV to info@quiclean.se
.
If preferred, you can simply email your CV without calling us.
Contact Information
Phone: 0739929325
Email: info@quiclean.se
Take the first step toward flexible, rewarding work with opportunities for future growth. We look forward to welcoming you to Quiclean!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-21
E-post: info@quiclean.se Arbetsgivare Quiclean AB
174 58 SUNDBYBERG
