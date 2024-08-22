Experienced Game Quality Assurance (QA) - Games
Embark Studios AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
As an Experienced Game QA at Embark, you will work on The Finals or Arc Raiders, and be an integral part of the game team's desire to reach the highest quality. As QA you will understand the game we are building, inside and out, and can hone in on and prioritize the areas where your efforts can have the most impact.
Today we are a small team of QA's working embedded within the game teams and are divided between the two games. We believe that quality is everyone's responsibility and as an Experienced Game QA you will be an enabler for the rest of the team, taking part in the planning and facilitating the coverage of your focus areas.
Example of responsibilities
Work closely with game designers, programmers and other disciplines to find ways to continuously improve the quality of our games.
Incorporate and help shape new tooling which can be used to achieve these goals.
In-depth and comparative analysis of different features.
Provide risk assessment from a quality perspective of features and drive mitigating efforts.
We would love if you have
A couple of years of experience with QA related work at an AA or AAA studio. Of particular interest is involvement in projects within the FPS and extraction shooter genres.
Experience using issue & project tracking software such as Jira
A strong passion for playing and understanding games.
A creative, curious and organized mind
Great communication skills, both in writing and verbally (English is our primary language).
Experience from working with engine editors, programming or automation is a plus.
