Experienced Frontend Developer
2024-12-10
Flightradar24 is one of the most successful growth-stage tech companies in Stockholm. Each day more than 4 million aviation enthusiasts use our app or website and we have many of the biggest names in aviation as business customers.
We are looking for a talented and experienced Javascript/Typescript Developer to join our dynamic team. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in Vue.js development, with knowledge in WebGL, performance optimisation, and SEO best practices. Additionally, experience with PHP is desirable to support back-end integration tasks.
You will work closely with our design, product, and web back-end teams to build interactive and high-performing web applications that deliver a seamless user experience. This is an excellent opportunity to join a dynamic team and work on innovative projects that have a significant impact.
The position requires that you are able to work from our office in Stockholm, Sweden. Relocation is not offered for this role.
What you'll do
Develop and maintain front-end applications using Vue.js, ensuring clean, scalable, and maintainable code.
Create immersive, interactive 3D experiences using WebGL frameworks (e.g., Deck.gl).
Optimise web applications for maximum speed and scalability, ensuring smooth performance across devices.
Implement SEO best practices, including meta tag optimisation, structured data, and server-side rendering (SSR) where necessary.
Collaborate with web back-end developers to integrate PHP-based APIs and services, ensuring seamless communication between front-end and back-end systems.
Troubleshoot, debug, and upgrade existing systems to enhance performance and functionality.
Work closely with UI/UX designers to translate design prototypes into responsive, user-friendly interfaces.
Stay up-to-date with the latest trends and best practices in web development, WebGL, SEO, and Vue.js ecosystem.
Who you are
At least 4 years of experience with Javascript/Typescript
Strong proficiency in Vue.js
Experience with WebGL frameworks (e.g., Deck.gl): Ability to create interactive 3D graphics and animations.
Solid understanding of SEO principles: Knowledge of on-page SEO, structured data, and SSR for JavaScript frameworks.
Web performance optimisation skills: Experience with code-splitting, lazy loading, caching, and reducing load times.
Familiarity with modern front-end build pipelines and tools (e.g., Webpack, Vite).
Experience with testing and familiarity with unit testing frameworks such as Jest and Vitest
Good understanding of cross-browser compatibility issues and ways to work around them.
Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
Strong communication and collaboration skills, with the ability to work in an agile environment.
Preferred qualifications
Experience with server-side rendering (SSR) and frameworks like Nuxt.js.
Familiarity with back-end development with PHP and API integration.
Knowledge of RESTful APIs and experience with integrating third-party services.
About Flightradar24
With over 4 million daily users, Flightradar24 is the world's most popular flight tracking service. Our app regularly tops the App Store and Google Play Travel charts. We also offer a wide range of commercial services and our customers include many of the biggest names in aviation.
We're constantly adding new services and improving existing products. To help us meet those challenges, we're looking for creative, collaborative and tech-savvy applicants to join us.
Benefits of working at Flightradar24 include:
Opportunity to impact a service with millions of end users from all around the world
Flexible and social work environment with free beverages, fruit, and snacks
Modern office in the heart of beautiful downtown Stockholm, Sweden
