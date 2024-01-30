Experienced Elephant keeper
2024-01-30
-Kolmården Wildlife Park is looking to recruit an experienced Elephant keeper with start in April and ends in Sept 2025. We are looking for an individual who holds themselves to an excellent professional standard, who is passionate about animal welfare and who loves teaching and inspiring people about the natural world.
Duties and responsibilities
In the role as Animal keeper at our Elephant department you work in a team of 5 keepers who're responsible to ensure optimal wellbeing for Kolmårdens small herd of Asian elephants. As a keeper you are responsible for enclosure cleanliness, ensuring animals are fed appropriately and enriched and trained several times a day. You will also be responsible for observing the animals and keeping thorough records. Furthermore, you will be required to support our research and education departments, interact with, and educate our visitors and coach and mentor work experience students and junior staff.
Requirements
The person we are looking to hire needs to have previous experience from captive elephant management in a protected contact set-up. You must be familiar and skilled at behaviour modification using positive reinforcement training. Daily husbandry training such as foot inspections and care is an important part of this job; therefore you will need to be knowledgeable of and have previous experience of this. Kolmården values your knowledge and professional experience highly, but equally as important to us are your personal competencies. We would like to hire a great communicator who thinks it's easy to identify themselves with our company values and mission. We enjoy working with creative keepers who have a can-do attitude, are motivated for positive change, enjoys solving those daily little problems that are so much part of the working life of animal care staff and of course enjoys human interactions as much as those with the animals.
Driver's license is a minimum requirement for this position as is fluency in spoken and written English. Applicants must have a right to work in the EU. This role is a temporary position between April 2024 to Sept 2025, full time. The salary is SEK between 25 700-26 300 per month not including overtime, depending on your experience. Kolmården offers 25 paid vacation days per year.
Last day to send in your application is the 20th of february.
Please send any questions you might have about this position to:Cecilia.hakansson@kolmarden.com
For questions about the recruitment process, please contact: Emma.welander@kolmarden.com
We're looking forward to read your application!
