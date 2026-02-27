Experienced Electronic Engineer
2026-02-27
At Axis Communications we are passionate about creating a smarter and safer world! Join our team and together we will innovate smart products for a greater future! Are you an electronics engineer ready for a new adventure? Join Axis at our HQ in Lund, Sweden!
Who is your future team?
Your future team is the System Products Electronics Team. We are seventeen talented and innovative electronics engineers, with different ages and skills. In our team, we work closely together, share our knowledge, and support each other in projects to develop and deliver world-class products! At System Products, we are responsible for the product areas of: Body worn, recorders and system Devices such as strobe sirens or decoders.
What you'll do here as an electronics engineer:
Most important: You are part of a team of engineers developing Axis products!
The typical time for a project is one to two years. Together with your teammates, you are responsible for the electronic design of your product. This involves requirements analysis, concept development, analog and digital circuit design, component selection, schematic capture (using Xpedition), PCB layout supervision, prototype verification and troubleshooting (including soldering and hands-on lab work), organizing certifications and production support.
Some examples of technologies, features and interfaces within the products we do at System Products are: audio, sirens, speakers, batteries, PoE, microphones, HDMI, USB, 4G/5G-modems, WLAN, GPS, displays, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth.
In our project teams, we work closely with mechanical engineers, firmware developers, and many other specialists. You are an important part of the project, involved all the way from the concept phase up to when the product is delivered to the market.
Who are you?
If you love challenges and get excited at the thought of developing interesting products this is a position for you.
We believe that you are a highly motivated and outgoing person with good communication skills. You are also able to work efficiently both individually and with limited supervision as well as within a team of other highly skilled engineers.
We are looking for experienced engineers, and you are expected to have at least a Bachelor's degree in a relevant engineering field for the position. You have experience from working with product development from early stages of conceptual and system level design, through the design and verification phase as well as final EMC and regulatory approvals. Designing electronics in schematic capture programs, hands-on verification of the electronics design in advanced lab environment as well as EMC testing is part of your everyday business. Additionally, since we are working on wireless technologies, having experience with RF and/or having been working with RF products is a big plus.
What Axis has to offer
We are a world leader in network video, where cutting-edge technology meets global impact. Here, you'll contribute to meaningful projects that shape the future of security and surveillance - developing solutions used worldwide. As a fast-growing company, we offer exciting career opportunities. You'll grow professionally through continuous learning, supported by a collaborative team that values creativity, innovation, and work-life balance.
Our Lund HQ Campus, including the impressive Grenden building, offers a dynamic environment with spaces crafted to encourage collaboration, whether through informal "fika" chats, formal meetings, or after-hours activities. Check it out: Axis HQ
Your well-being matters to us. We offer a range of benefits, including a company bonus, Friday cake, wellness allowance, health insurance - and even your own Axis bicycle.
To learn more about Axis, our innovative products, solutions, and vibrant company culture, explore:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. We welcome all applications.
We go through applications continuously so don't wait - send in your application today!
In case of questions, please reach out to recruiting manager Philippe Cabrol at Ersättning
