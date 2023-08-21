Experienced electronic engineer with RF competence
2023-08-21
At Axis Communications we are passionate about creating a smarter and safer world! We have delivered several groundbreaking products and look forward to pioneering many more. Join our team and together we will innovate smart products for a greater future! Are you an RF-engineer ready for a new adventure? Join Axis at our HQ in Lund, Sweden!
Who is your future team?
Your future team is the System Product Electronics team. We are seventeen talented and innovative electronics engineers, with different ages, ethnicity and skills. In our team we work close together, share our knowledge and support each other. We are working cross functionally in projects to develop and deliver world class products! At System Product we are working with development of Axis products. We are responsible for the product areas, Body worn systems, system devices and recorders.
What you'll do here as an RF Engineer
In our project teams we work close together with mechanical engineers, firmware developer and many other internal functions such as quality, production and sourcing. You will be responsible for the electronic design in your product which includes schematics design, component selection including keeping in contact with the supplier, hardware verification, production support and certifications. You are a part of the project all the way from concept phase until the product is delivered to the market.
Your main tasks will be to:
* Perform feasibility studies of the electronic design regarding RF functionality
* Evaluate solutions and select suitable components
* Design the electronic schematics (tool: Xpedition)
* Support our contract manufacturing partners with prototype production
* Perform tests and verifications of the electronic design
* Handle regulatory approvals (RF, EMC and safety)
* Create the product documentation
The RF responsibility will cover technologies like Bluetooth, WLAN, GPS, 4G and 5G.
Who are you?
We expect you to have at least a bachelor's degree in engineering and have experience from RF design. You have a good understanding of system level design combined with knowledge within the RF technologies. Understanding of antenna design and performance is of great value. Experience in certifications of RF-products is a huge plus.
You are also expected to have a good understanding of other areas within electronic engineering and the ability to facilitate collaboration with other disciplines such as software and mechanical design teams.
You have professional experience from working with all parts of the product development cycle ranging from early stages of conceptual and system level design, through the design and verification phase as well as production and regulatory approvals. Designing electronics in schematic capture programs, hands-on verification of the electronics design in advanced lab environment as well as EMC testing is part of your everyday business. Experience from product development targeted for high volume production will be considered as a plus.
We believe that you are a highly motivated and outgoing person with good communication skills in both English and Swedish. You are also able to work efficiently both individually with limited supervision as well as within a team of other highly skilled engineers.
What Axis have to offer
You will have great colleagues that want to succeed together with you. We learn and develop through the work with our products, and we are not afraid to try out new things! Internal courses and external development are also part of our work life. From you first day you will have a mentor colleague to help you find your way and tell you everything about working at Axis. At Axis we also have a great introduction program for new employees.
The well-being of the employees is essential to us. We work actively with our culture where team spirit, equal opportunities for all and having fun are central parts. We want you to enjoy working with us! Therefore, we offer great benefits, e.g., flexible working hours, breakfast every day, classic Swedish fika on Fridays, corporate bonus, physical training grants, insurances, your very own Axis bicycle - just to name a few.
Interested in working at Axis?
We go through applications continuously so don't hesitate - send in your application today!
