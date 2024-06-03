Experienced Data Engineer & Team Lead
Do you have a passion for helping others succeed and develop? Would you like to be a part of a team that is at the forefront of technology and growing the business? Then this might be an exciting opportunity for you!
We're looking for a Team Lead to our Data & AI Engineering unit in Gothenburg. The team is multicultural, consisting of people with different engineering competencies on all levels. The role will be a combination of team responsibility and being a consultant in our delivery. As a Team Lead you develop our people to ensure a healthy team spirit, you get rewarded by seeing people grow in capability and in spirit and you help gro business. This could be an excellent opportunity for you who would like to take your first step into a leadership role in a high-performance team environment. It can also be an opportunity for you who already have experience leading a team but would like to take it to the next level.
Your responsibilities:
Support, develop and mentor the members in the team
Support the Engineering Unit Manager with recruitment, business growth, retention etc.
Billable in your own assignment, in the field of Data Engineering, Data Science or Project Management
Requirements for the role:
A Master or PhD degree in Engineering, Computer Science, STEM or similar
3-8 years in roles such as Technical Lead, Advanced Engineer, Project Manager, Project Coordinator or similar
Strong interest in People Management and People Leadership
Proactive and ambitious personality
Structured with good time-management and multitasking skills
Flexible mindset
Good communicator and fluent in English
Minimum 2+ years working experience in Sweden
Meritorious:
Experience as Scrum Master
Certifications in Project Management
Courses in Leadership
Swedish language speaking
What we offer
Capgemini Engineering is one of the world's leading consulting companies in R&D. We work in most industries globally. In Scandinavia, we focus mainly on Automotive, Industry, Telecom and Life Science. We deliver, together with our global centers of expertise, solutions for both large global customers and smaller local start-up companies. Today we are part of the Capgemini group, which gives us even more opportunities to find the right clients and projects. Based on the clients' needs, we provide expert competence, entire project groups, services and overall commitments. Always based on what best suits the client's own organization and challenges.
Capgemini Engineering offers you a work environment that is characterized by innovation. As a consultant at Capgemini Engineering, you are part of something bigger. We care about you as a colleague and offer you a safe and favorable employment. For us, the community is important and in addition to professional development, we offer you a variety of activities. We work to promote participation by continuously arranging lunches, breakfasts, after works, sports events and more.
Join us to Get The Future You Want!
