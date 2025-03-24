Experienced Consultants to our IT & Specialized Assurance team
Deloitte AB / Ekonomijobb / Göteborg Visa alla ekonomijobb i Göteborg
2025-03-24
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Deloitte AB i Göteborg
, Gislaved
, Gnosjö
, Jönköping
, Värnamo
eller i hela Sverige
Deloitte's IT & Specialized Assurance team is currently looking for experienced consultants who thrive in a dynamic and challenging environment.
Who are we?
You will join as a member of our IT & Specialized Assurance team. We help clients transform the ways in which they leverage people, technology, processes, and controls to address their financial and operational risks and drive performance within their business operations. IT audit work can include assignments relating to the provision of assurance or advice. An IT audit typically evaluates and reports upon the procedures and control environment around the IT systems in place within an organization with a view to achieving more effective management of the risks to which the entity is exposed. We do so in the following ways:
We identify risks and weaknesses, thus enabling the development of solutions for introducing controls over processes supported by IT.
We help organizations take advantage of new and innovative technologies and better manage their risks through advisory and managed services.
We advise on general IT controls and audit application controls within the area of T audit and support financial auditing tasks.
We provide clients with assurance reports on several topics, including general IT controls in an outsourcing environment; application and process controls; and protection of personal data, as well as the GDPR.
We support and transform internal audit functions to provide relevant and timely insights to Executive Management and the Board on a wide range of risks.
We work across functions within Deloitte to provide our clients with the right set of skills.
Our team
The team consists of different nationalities with varied backgrounds and therefore embraces diversity of thought. We strive to foster an inclusive culture founded on collaboration, curiosity, and high ambitions. We offer you a strong and often life-long professional network allowing you to unfold your full potential. You will become part of a large team, and your development will take place in a truly social environment, which is of high importance to us.
To be successful in this role, we expect that you:
Have completed a university degree in audit, risk management, business administration, economics, accounting, finance, mathematics, or information technology; but not limited hereto
Have several years of full-time professional work experience, preferably within information technology audit, business and financial controls, process management, or any related field gained from another consulting firm
Are proficient in either written and spoken Swedish or have a high proficiency in written and spoken English
Able to identify and assess IT risks and controls to relate them to business processes and to express opinions in a clear manner.
Assume responsibility for the overall engagement output, including scoping, financial management, quality assurance, and review of deliverables.
Strong project management and coordinating skills, including the skill to manage multiple engagements simultaneously; manage teams effectively; and deliver engagements on time and in compliance with the budget.
How to apply
Submit your application online as soon as possible, your application should contain your:
CV
Cover letter including a motivation why you are interested in Deloitte and this position. You can upload the cover letter as a document.
University grades
Please submit your application to Rasmus Öhman, Recruiter, at rohman@deloitte.se
.
As a qualitative part of Deloitte's recruitment process, our final candidates undergo a background check, to increase awareness of our future employees, secure the working environment for our employees and meet regulatory requirements. The process for background checks is carried out in collaboration with ToFindOut. https://tofindout.se/en/background-check/. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-08
E-post: rohman@deloitte.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Deloitte AB
(org.nr 556271-5309)
Kyrkogatan 48 (visa karta
)
411 08 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9241170