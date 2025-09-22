Experienced Consultant | Finance Consulting | Malmö
2025-09-22
Are you passionate about transformation, financial processes, and new technologies within the finance function? Do you want to grow as a consultant and create value in the Öresund region? If so, EY Finance Consulting could be the right next step for you!
The opportunity:
We are seeking a dynamic and experienced consultant to join our team within Finance Consulting. You will play a key role in leading teams and driving complex transformation journeys for our clients, both in the Nordics and globally. We are looking for a specialist in one of the transactional processes Order-to-Cash (OtC), Procure-to-Pay (PtP) or Record-to-Report (RtR) who is ready to revolutionize the end-to-end processes.
Key responsibilities:
Drive engagements within either OtC, PtP or RtR including the design, analysis, transformation, and optimization of business.
Provide support through process expertise and as project leader in transformation projects in terms of processes, technology, and best practices.
Drive development and execution of our process offering across the Öresund region and in the Nordics through collaboration with team members, EY practices, and external technology providers.
Engage in Global knowledge-sharing and learning opportunities within the team to enhance internal capabilities.
Build and maintain strong relationships with clients, understanding their unique challenges and collaborating to deliver tailored solutions.
Motivate and manage a high-performing team, fostering a culture of excellence, innovation, and continuous improvement, specifically for the team in Malmö.
Skills and attributes for success:
Experience: 7-10 years of relevant experience in finance, consulting or technology enablement with a proven track record in leading complex projects within either PtP, OtC or RtR.
Business development skills: Knowledge of account management, business development and the consulting sales cycle
Leadership Skills: Proven ability to lead diverse teams, mentor junior colleagues, and manage multiple engagements while exceeding client expectations.
Project management skills: Proven ability in managing multiple engagements and stakeholders, surpassing client expectations, handling budgets, and effectively mitigating risks
Communication Skills: Excellent verbal and written communication skills, with the ability to present complex information clearly and persuasively to stakeholders at all levels.
What we offer you:
Your career, your path: With our counseling and feedback program, you gain the tools and flexibility to shape your own path.
Continuous development: Through training and certifications, you will build the skills of the future.
Inclusive culture: You are welcomed as you are and encouraged to use your voice to uplift others.
Work-life balance: With our hybrid work model, you can adjust your time and place to create balance between work and personal life.
Are you ready to shape your future with confidence? Apply today.
You are warmly welcome to apply for the position. Please submit your application by 31st of October 2025, as selection and interviews will be conducted ongoingly. If you have questions about the position, contact Andreea Tomooni, Andreea.C.Tomoni@dk.ey.com
. For questions regarding the recruitment process, contact Adrian Lyng, Adrian.Lyng@se.ey.com
. Start date will be agreed upon. Please note that a background check will be conducted as part of the recruitment process.
At EY, we value diversity and encourage applications from individuals of various backgrounds. If you have questions, need support, or require adjustments to the recruitment process due to a disability, do not hesitate to contact us at recruitmentsweden@se.ey.com
. We are here to support you.
EY | Building a better working world
EY is building a better working world by creating new value for clients, people, society and the planet, while building trust in capital markets.
Enabled by data, AI and advanced technology, EY teams help clients shape the future with confidence and develop answers for the most pressing issues of today and tomorrow.
EY teams work across a full spectrum of services in assurance, consulting, tax, strategy and transactions. Fueled by sector insights, a globally connected, multi-disciplinary network and diverse ecosystem partners, EY teams can provide services in more than 150 countries and territories.
