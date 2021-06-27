Experienced cleaner/supervisor - Swedish At Work AB - Städarjobb i Stockholm
Experienced cleaner/supervisor
Swedish At Work AB / Städarjobb / Stockholm
2021-06-27

Visa alla städarjobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg
Visa alla jobb hos Swedish At Work AB i Stockholm

Swedish At Work is looking for a new team member!

Are you flexible, loyal, punctual, have an eye for details, able to work part of a team as well as independently and hard working?

Do you have at least 2 years of experience as a supervisor within the cleaning branch? Do you have a good understanding of English and Swedish?

Your role within Swedish At Work is to support and coach colleagues, lead work out in the field, communicate with customers and build customer relations, control and ensure the highest cleaning standards.

We welcome a person that is:- able to manage several tasks at once, a problem solver, positive, flexible, organized and structured.

A clean driving licence (B) and access to a vehicle is a merit.

If this sounds like something for you - please don't hesitate to send your c.v. via e-mail to Damon today! We look forward to hearing from you!

Publiceringsdatum
2021-06-27

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-27

Företag
Swedish At Work AB

Jobbnummer
5832019


Sökord


Prenumerera
Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Swedish At Work AB:

 
Populära jobb
KAM Public Sektor till Mer Sweden
Militärhögskolan Halmstad söker Lär ...
Administratör till Bravida i Luleå
Affärsutvecklare Bostäder till Riks ...
Lokalvårdare sökes!
Konsultchef/Utbildningsansvarig til ...
NOC-tekniker med driv för incidentp ...
Familjeläkarna i Saltsjöbaden söker ...
Team Manager - Verticals
Sales Representative - Honest Food
Sales Representative
BVC Familjeläkarna i Saltsjöbaden s ...
Distriktsköterska till smärtklinik ...
Gruppledare för hälsofrämjande fami ...
Läkare till smärtklinik på S:t Göra ...
Populära nyckelord
Gymnasielärare
Uppsala
Designer
Marknadskoordinator
Konditor
Nytillkomna arbetsgivare
T & S Sverige AB
Frösunda Personlig Assistans AB
Ideella Föreningen En Frisk Generat ...
Allgreen AB
Aureum Life investments AB
Ren Glädje AB
L. R. SalongFame AB
Retail Staffing Sverige AB
Recruitive AB
Foodora AB
Kontakta Vakanser.se