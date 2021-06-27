Experienced cleaner/supervisor - Swedish At Work AB - Städarjobb i Stockholm

Swedish At Work is looking for a new team member!Are you flexible, loyal, punctual, have an eye for details, able to work part of a team as well as independently and hard working?Do you have at least 2 years of experience as a supervisor within the cleaning branch? Do you have a good understanding of English and Swedish?Your role within Swedish At Work is to support and coach colleagues, lead work out in the field, communicate with customers and build customer relations, control and ensure the highest cleaning standards.We welcome a person that is:- able to manage several tasks at once, a problem solver, positive, flexible, organized and structured.A clean driving licence (B) and access to a vehicle is a merit.If this sounds like something for you - please don't hesitate to send your c.v. via e-mail to Damon today! We look forward to hearing from you!