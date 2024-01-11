Experienced Calibration Engineer
2024-01-11
Job description
Are you ready for a new challenge within transport solutions?
Are you an experienced professional in engine and EATS calibration for internal combustion engines in off-road machinery? We are currently seeking a seasoned individual to join our team in a senior expert role, contributing to the optimization and performance enhancement of our cutting-edge technology.
Responsibilities
This role comes with a big network of people working at different groups and departments, which will give you big opportunities to develop both yourself and your way of working. The daily work will be an exciting mix of time spent in engine test laboratory preparing, problem solving and running tests, analyze data, creative meetings, and vehicle testing.
Conduct calibration of engine datasets and embedded software functions, ensuring compliance with specified prerequisites for engines and EATS vehicle functions.
Drive engine performance and calibration development activities within assigned projects.
Propose effective solutions in product maintenance cases related to engines and EATS.
Lead and implement improvements in methods and tools within the engine performance team.
Qualifications
Master of Science or similar relevant technical experience
Excellent knowledge in English, both spoken and written
