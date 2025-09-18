Experienced 3GPP RAN1 delegate
We seek an experienced 3GPP RAN1 delegate to work with the evolution of 5G and the emergence of 6G to join Huawei R&D in Lund, Sweden.
You will be part of one of our Standards and Research teams, responsible for generating and evaluating innovative ideas for 5G and next-generation radio networks, as well as associated technologies and solutions. The team addresses 3GPP standardisation of current and future communication systems and is responsible for creating and driving Intellectual Property Rights and standardisation proposals.
The team is also communicating standardisation activities and trends to other R&D teams and helps coordinate relevant research and development activities.
Our research team cooperates with external partners, so you will explore potential University cooperation for emerging research concepts with potential for future radio access technologies.
Since our research team covers multiple functional layers and workgroups, you will have the chance to master the complete system. The focus of research within this position is the physical layer and the functionality covered by 3GPP RAN1.
Qualifications & experience
• It is required to have at least 8-10 years of experience as a 3GPP RAN1 delegate.
• It is a significant plus if you held the positions of rapporteur or feature lead for work or study items.
• Exposure to 6G research is a plus
• Experience in innovation and IPR is a significant plus.
Required skills/personal characteristics
• Highly motivated with good social skills and the ability to work both independently
and in a team.
• Communicate fluently in English, both verbally and in writing.
This is a full-time consulting position.
