External Description:
Remote options across UK/EU time zone.
Welcome to Maxis, home to tinkerers, craftspeople, & storytellers. Our drive is to inspire everyone to make a better world through creative play. As the developer of The Sims, we create games and experiences for millions of people around the world and are always looking for new ways to inspire our players. Maxis is a place where you can do what you love and help others grow while doing it; a place where your unique voice can be heard and seen. We put creativity and inclusivity at the core of our work and don't settle for seeing the world only as it is, but strive to build a world as it could be.
In this role you will be part of the reimagining of The Sims that players know and love. The Sims is one of the top selling PC game franchises of all time and The Sims 4 is by far our most successful Sims game. We have more than 70 million registered players of the base game. To date, The Sims 4 has shipped over 60 content packs and countless base game feature and quality of life updates. The Sims 4 continues to transcend being "just a game" and continues to be a positive force in people's lives while occupying a unique creative space in the game industry. We're excited you're interested to learn more about how you can join our team and dream big. For more information about The Sims, follow @TheSims on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, like The Sims on Facebook, visit TheSims.com newsroom and tune into Behind The Sims on YouTube for the latest news and updates.
As an Experience Designer on The Sims 4, you'll report to the Development Director and work with a team of enthusiastic industry craftspeople from all walks of life. You will use your passion and knowledge to develop the user interface and related systems from visual mocks through final implementation.
You will work with your engineering, game design, research, and production partners to create experiences that surprise, delight, and invite millions of gamers around the world to Play with Life.
Responsibilities
Drive user-centered design processes to provide outstanding design solutions for Maxis games.
Partner with your XD Lead, engineering, game design, and production team.
Be a promoter of usability, inclusiveness, and accessibility.
Maintain and adhere to an existing visual design system, including iconography, typography, visual hierarchy, brand expression, and motion.
Collaborate closely with UX designers to gather requirements, explore creative directions, produce prototypes and iterate based on testing results.
Deliver high fidelity and high-quality UI screens that align with the product's experience goals, usability and accessibility standards.
Implement UI in game engine.
Partner with various team members to find balanced design solutions to player and business goals within technical constraints.
Qualifications
At least 4 years of UX/UI experience as a UX designer, visual designer, UI artist, product designer or similar role. Your experience includes some combination of: game and non-gaming products, live service and/or social networks.
Understanding of UX methodologies & tools to support your visual design solutions.
Proficiency in Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, and/or other visual design tools such as Figma, Sketch, Principal, Adobe XD etc.
The ability to lay out complex information in an easy to understand manner.
Strong visual design skills (i.e., composition, iconography, layout, typography, color theory).
Motion graphics skills, the ability to bring interfaces to life with usability in mind.
Ability to thrive in a team-oriented, product-focused environment; you enjoy collaboration and appreciate the exchange of ideas and concepts.
Comfort presenting cohesive design approaches to non-design audience.
Familiarity with technical UI authoring frameworks and experience implementing in engine.
A strong awareness of current design and art trends.
