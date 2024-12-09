Executive Producer (Games)
2024-12-09
At Cult of the North, we believe in the power of meritocracy. We've built a culture where every member has the opportunity to thrive and grow based on their contributions, ideas and achievements. Whether you're a seasoned developer, a budding artist, or a passionate gamer, your ideas and skills matter here.
Our core values
We excel at our craft - we hire for merit and you own your area but you also have a voice that should be used for the greater benefit of the company
We get things done - we move fast and we take decisions fast.
We are a team and we value camaraderie; we respect each other, also when we disagree. As a team, we deliver world class products whilst having the time of our lives.
About the role
We are seeking an experienced Executive Producer to lead our games team in the development of our highly innovative game that combines elements of MOBAs, MMOs and RTS games into something completely unique. The ideal candidate will oversee all aspects of production, ensuring the project stays on schedule, within budget, and meets the highest quality standards. This role requires strong leadership skills, a deep understanding of game development, and a proven track record in delivering successful AAA titles
You have
Proven track record of delivering successful AAA games
Significant experience in game development, with at least 5 years in a senior production role.
Extensive experience managing, cross-functional teams, including designers, artists, engineers, and QA.
Strong background in project management, with the ability to oversee multiple phases of production from concept to launch.
Deep understanding of managing games as a service, including running live ops and continuous deployment of new content
Excellent communication and leadership skills, with the ability to inspire and align teams towards common goals.
Experience with budget management and resource allocation in large-scale project
Familiarity with the latest development tools and technologies, including game engines, version control systems, and production pipelines.
What we offer
Competitive salary
Options package
Pension scheme
Private health insurance
30 holiday days per year
