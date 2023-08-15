Executive & Office Assistant - Gavle
2023-08-15
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Collen AB i Stockholm
Location: Gävle, Sweden
Key Requirements:
A 3rd level business or professional administration qualification
3-5 years of experience in an executive assistant or similar role
Working knowledge and IT proficiency across Microsoft 365
Fluency in English required with a working knowledge of Swedish
As a member of the Collen team, you will have the opportunity to influence safety culture by demonstrating personal commitment, setting clear expectations, and effectively advocating safety policies. By consistently modelling safe behaviour, prioritising safety above productivity, and ensuring that all personnel receive proper support, you can foster an environment where safety is ingrained in every aspect of the working environment.
Encouraging open communication, recognising safe behaviour. By taking these steps, you can help create a culture where safety is a shared value and a top priority for all stakeholders in the organization.
Responsibilities:
Reporting to the European Commercial Director based in Head office in Gävle, Sweden:
Provide executive-level administrative support to the European Commercial Director and Commercial department team members where required
Proactively maintain a coordinated and up-to-date calendar by determining the urgency and nature of requests, making necessary arrangements, and resolving time conflicts in a fast paced environment
Function as the first point of contact for the Commercial Director, where appropriate, proactively and promptly administer incoming and outgoing correspondence
Schedule face to face and remote meetings, arranging logistics and event planning for Internal & External Stakeholders & Clients
Maintaining and updating the department electronic filing system, information systems and manual records
Monitor and manage a mid-sized office environment, order supplies, inventory control, and asset management of individual and shared services
Conduct research, compile data, and prepare reports, correspondence & presentations as needed.
Assist with budgeting, expense tracking, and financial administration duties
Processing expense claims, credit card returns, raising purchase orders and other administration related duties as directed by the Commercial Director
Knowledge of corporate governance and administration excellence
Apply excellent initiative, diligence, and the ability to analyse data and interpret information effectively to continuously implement improvements & best practice to support the wider team
Work collaboratively, across a diverse team, and with all stakeholders in the organization
Ability to handle highly sensitive business communications, data and other information with discretion, confidentiality and professionalism. Så ansöker du
