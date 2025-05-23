Executive Director - Center for Philosophies of Markets
2025-05-23
The Center for Philosophies of Markets (CPM) at the Stockholm School of Economics is seeking a visionary and dynamic Executive Director to lead the strategic development and operational excellence of this newly established interdisciplinary center.
The Center for Philosophies of Markets will bring together researchers from a range of disciplines to explore markets as social and cultural phenomena. Its focus will be on understanding the diversity of markets - from global financial markets to local food networks - and their role in shaping future societies.
As Executive Director, you will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of CPM. Your responsibilities will span across strategic planning, fundraising, donor relations, international outreach, and the coordination of visiting professorships. You will be instrumental in building and continuously improving the center's academic and societal impact.
Key Responsibilities:
- Drive the strategic vision and day-to-day operations of CPM
- Lead fundraising efforts and manage donor relations
- Develop and execute outreach and educational initiatives
- Coordinate international collaborations and visiting scholar programs
We are looking for a candidate who possesses:
- A deep understanding of academic institutions, particularly business schools
- A PhD in one of CPM's core research areas or a closely related field
- Proven success in academic fundraising (minimum 50 MSEK), ideally within SSE or a similar institution
- Demonstrated ability to lead educational and outreach initiatives
- High levels of autonomy, flexibility, and responsiveness
- A strategic mindset with strong execution capabilities
- A proactive, results-oriented approach with a commitment to quality and timeliness
- Exceptional capacity to manage multiple tasks simultaneously
This is a unique opportunity to shape a center at the intersection of philosophy, markets, and innovation. If you are a strategic thinker with a passion for academic excellence and societal impact, we encourage you to apply.
If you have any questions about the position, please contact our HR Director Charlotte Celsing at +46 72 451 82 72.
Application deadline: June 8, 2025.
We will be reviewing applications on a rolling basis, so early submissions are encouraged.
The Stockholm School of Economics is ranked as the top business school in the Nordic and Baltic countries and enjoys a strong international reputation. World-class research forms the foundation of our educational offering, which includes Bachelor, Master, PhD, MBA, and Executive Education programs. Through creativity and collaboration, the Stockholm School of Economics provides an environment where ambitious students and accomplished researchers meet to address contemporary challenges within business and economics, particularly those concerning sustainability, diversity and innovation.
Apart from delivering world class education within business and economics, SSE students are trained to be successful decision makers and leaders of the future. https://www.hhs.se/en/about-us/organization/mission-and-vision/
SSE is committed to a balanced gender distribution and values a variety of backgrounds and experiences among our employees. We therefore welcome all applicants regardless of their gender, ethnicity, gender identity or expression, disability, sexual orientation, age, or religion or other beliefs. We strive to have a fair and inclusive recruitment process.
