Executive Assistant to SKF
2023-04-20
Are you passionate about service? Do you thrive when you get to provide exceptional support? Do you enjoy managing external contacts and stakeholders? Then this could be your next job!
In this role you will work in close collaboration with a small team of Executive Assistants, all sharing the joint mission: supporting the presidents in Group Management by enabling them to put their focus on driving the business. The team is especially focusing on presidents located in Sweden. Your manager will be one of the presidents you assist, but your support will stretch over more than one functional area.
• Valuable experience in a global and diverse work environment
• A dedicated consultant manager
• Ensure the provision of general support to Group management team
• Oversee the purchasing orders, invoice handling etc.
• Support with general administration, such as travel expenses, time reports, conference booking and refreshment arrangement
• Responsible for updating and monitoring Sharepoint, Office 365 and conference equipment
• Plan and coordinate business trips, meetings and customer visits
• Coordinate, facilitate and participate in management projects
• Participate in management meetings, responsible for meeting minutes
• Coordinating external contacts and stakeholders
• Update presentation material, handling of databases, publish information on intranet
• Ample working experience as assistant or within administration, together with previous director level or higher management support experience
• Advanced computer skills including Sharepoint, Office 365, SAP
• As your support will stretch over more than one functional area you need to have excellent communication skills with fluency in English and Swedish
As a person you are:
• Structured with good organizational skills
• Mature and professional on confidentiality aspects
• Innovative, with problem solving and positive attitude
• Self-motivated, pro-active and service minded attitude
You also need to have capability to work in an international environment, with ability to interact with a high level of service and external contacts. You are a natural team player, but with ability to work individually as well.
SKF are committed to creating a diverse environment, and firmly believe that a diverse workforce is essential for their continued success. Therefore, we only focus on your experience, skills, and potential. Come as you are - just be yourself.
• Start: As soon as possible, preferably within one month
• Work extent: Full-time, initially a 6-month contract with possible extension
• Location: Gothenburg
This position will be located in Gothenburg, Sweden and report into one of the presidents you assist.
