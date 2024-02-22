Executive Assistant to Head of Group China Office
We offer you an interesting challenge in a global and fast paced environment. You will have a large portion of independence which provides opportunities to develop both professionally and personally. You will work in close collaboration with various stakeholders both in Sweden and China, and you will play an important role in making our function work in the best possible way.
In this position you 'll be a key player in coordinating the overall management agenda and
all related activities for the Head of Group China Office and the team. There will be possibilities for you to drive or participate in certain projects.
The position involves a high level of responsibility and requires commitment, loyalty and a positive mindset. You will get the opportunity to work together with highly skilled colleagues in an exciting environment where you will be able to make a difference.
Who are you?
You have an appropriate degree combined with a proven experience in a senior executive support role. Understanding of the Chinese culture and way of workings in a Chinese business environment is an advantage.
Others see you as positive, flexible, driven and have the right mindset to embark on a journey with our team. It is important that you are structured and well-organized and have excellent communication and interpersonal skills. You are proactive and service oriented and very strong in collaboration, as you will be coordinating and leading meetings, networks, and initiatives.
You have an interest and experience from working in the digital collaboration tools and other Volvo systems. You will be instrumental in supporting the team and colleagues to adapt to new ways of working. Knowledge of the Volvo Group organization and administrative routines and systems is a plus.
In this role solid professional English and Mandarin skills are required, both written and spoken.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-07
