Executive Assistant & Communication Specialist to Country Managing Director
2024-02-23
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
At ABB we are excited to announce that we are currently looking for an Executive Assistant & Communication Specialist to our Country Managing Director of ABB Sweden.
This is your opportunity to step into a role where you will be an integral part of the day-to-day operations of ABB Sweden and our global organization, understanding the business from the inside-out, representing the company in different forums, both internal and external. You will lead many exciting projects and develop your communication skills to the next level. We believe that you are a motivated, well-structured person with a strong sense of integrity and a passion for project management and communication.
In this role, you will be the executive assistant to the Country Managing Director, providing high-level administrative support and ensuring the smooth functioning of day-to-day operations. In the role, you will also be responsible for internal communication for ABB Sweden and our Business Area Robotics & Discrete Automation, managing the website for our intranet, as well as publishing internal news to colleagues through different tools.
Partner closely with our Country Managing Director, as well as other stakeholders within the organization, and help ABB to strengthen our position as a global technology leader!
Your responsibilities
Included in your responsibilities are to plan, schedule and coordinate the day-to-day activities of our Country Managing Director, handle incoming emails and other administrative tasks.
A significant part of this role is communication. You will be responsible for drafting, reviewing and publishing content for our Country Managing Director. Also, internal communication for our business area Robotics & Discrete Automation in Sweden, in close collaboration with the central communications team is also in your scope.
Coordinating the flow of information to and from our Country Managing Director, as well as creating content for various channels and platforms, is also an important part of this role.
Support the central communications team with various communications related tasks.
Managing various internal projects, with a focus on adding value to our business.
Your background
Bachelor's or master's degree in business administration, communication or similar.
Great interpersonal skills, with extensive experience of building and maintaining strong professional relationships based on trust and integrity, while always keeping a strong service mindset.
Experience from high-level administrative tasks, with a strong understanding of how to prioritize tasks, while also being flexible and able to adapt to sudden changes.
Experience from drafting, editing, and proofreading different communication materials for publishing both on internal and external platforms.
Deep understanding of different IT-tools and an interest in digitalization and AI, as well as a willingness to try innovative technologies and tools, to continuously improve ways of working.
A high sense of integrity in terms of ethics and confidentiality, being able to cope with confidential information on various levels with respect to upcoming organizational changes, transactions or similar.
Excellent communication skills in English and Swedish, both written and verbal.
More about us
ABB is a technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. The company's solutions connect engineering know-how and software to optimize how things are manufactured, moved, powered and operated. Building on more than 140 years of excellence, ABB's over 105,000 employees are committed to driving innovations that accelerate industrial transformation.
Recruiting Manager: Dennis Helfridsson. Union representatives: Sveriges Ingenjörer: Nicolin Ahlqvist, +46 720 77 41 90; Ledarna: Lenny Larsson, +46 706 32 85 47; Unionen: Roger L. Gustavsson, +46 730 30 30 36. Talent Partner Johannes Westermark Hester, +46 724 64 45 22, will answer your questions about the position. We kindly decline direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
Does this sound like the next exciting step in your career? Apply today!
Apply the latest by 31 March, 2024.
We look forward to receiving your application (PDF documents submitted in English are appreciated). If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com.
Please note that, to be eligible for employment at ABB AB, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test, and could also include an extended background check.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-31
