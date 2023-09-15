Executive Assistant
Executive Assistant
Gothenburg Tech Centre, Sweden
We are currently seeking a talented Executive Assistant to join our team at the Gothenburg Tech Centre in Sweden. This role will encompass two areas of responsibility, providing support to our VP of Global Engineering and our MD for Aptiv Sweden.
As the Executive Assistant to our VP of Global Engineering, you will be responsible for delivering exceptional administrative support and coordination within a global environment. Your main tasks will include:
Efficiently managing the VP's calendar and prioritizing tasks according to their importance.
Organizing international travel itineraries and hotel bookings, along with handling expense reporting.
Coordinating with other Executive Assistants across the company to facilitate seamless meeting and travel arrangements.
Preparing tailored presentations and reviews, often involving technical and financial content.
Your Role:
In addition to supporting the VP, you will also play a pivotal role in assisting our Swedish MD, focusing on the operations at the Swedish site and executing general administrative tasks to support the MD and Site Management team. Your responsibilities will include:
Assisting with internal communications and key events to ensure effective delivery.
Managing various reporting tasks, including EOS/EHS documentation and other internal/external reports.
Coordinating and acting as the point of contact for site-related activities.
Organizing and supporting internal and external events and conferences.
Assisting in team activities that promote the company's mission and values.
Your Background:
To excel in this role, you should possess the following qualifications and skills:
Proven experience in planning and organizing international travel itineraries and hotel bookings.
Previous experience as an assistant, coordinator, or similar role, preferably in a large global company. Technical background or experience is advantageous.
Proficiency in independently preparing and compiling materials for presentations and communications, both general and with technical/financial content.
Adaptability to work efficiently in a global organization, capable of independently planning and organizing tasks under different conditions.
Strong organizational skills to manage daily tasks and coordinate larger events and conferences.
Excellent computer skills, particularly advanced use of Outlook and Powerpoint.
Familiarity with preparing presentation and communication materials, as well as experience in internal communications.
Structured professionalism, high integrity, and a proactive approach to work.
Fluency in both Swedish and English, with excellent written and oral communication skills.
Aptiv Rewards & Advantages
Competitive compensation package.
Learning, professional growth and development in a world-recognized international environment.
Access to internal & external training, coaching & certifications.
Recognition for innovation and excellence.
Opportunities to give back to the community.
Meaningful work that makes a difference in the world.
Some see differences. We see perspectives that make us stronger.
At Aptiv, we believe in the power of diversity and inclusion as catalysts for innovation and creativity, essential for our success. Our diverse team unites every day, leveraging their unique perspectives and talents to fuel innovation, find solutions, and conquer challenges. Together, we shape a better tomorrow by encouraging bold thinking, open expression, and a culture of continuous innovation.
Some See Technology. We See a Way to Make Connections.
At Aptiv, we see technology as a bridge to connect possibilities. Our mission is to reshape reality by developing cutting-edge technology that revolutionizes transportation, making it safer, greener, and more interconnected. With over 180,000 team members in 44 countries, we are a global movement driving change for a better tomorrow. Join us and be part of this transformative journey.
Privacy Notice - Active Candidates: https://www.aptiv.com/privacy-notice-active-candidates
Aptiv is an equal employment opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, disability status, protected veteran status or any other characteristic protected by law.
