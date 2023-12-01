Exciting Opportunity (Try/Hire) - DEV/QA Lab Operator at Fujitsu Sweden
2023-12-01
OPPORTUNITY DESCRIPTION
Embark on an enriching journey as a Junior DEV/QA Lab Operator with Fujitsu Sweden, exclusively dedicated to a well known customer's account. This unique opportunity invites a resourceful individual keen on honing skills in both Development and Quality Assurance. If you have a passion for QA and/or development within a Linux environment, we want to hear from you!
DETAILS
Position: DEV/QA Lab Operator
Start Date: ASAP
End Date: 6 months from start date
Extent: 100% and try/hire
Location: Kista
Remote Work: No
RESPONSIBILITIES
As a pivotal member of our team, you will manage and support remote QA resources in physical testing. Your role involves ensuring the lab's smooth operation, maintaining the right peripherals, and troubleshooting any issues that arise. Your day-to-day activities include:
LDAP Account Management:
Create, modify, and remove LDAP accounts as needed.
Testing Support:
Conduct smoke tests for new platform releases.
Deploy stores for QA resources.
Assist in various physical testing scenarios, including EFT payments, gift card/credit card transactions, Klarna tests, hardware troubleshooting, and validation of physical receipts.
Lab Management:
Ensure secure and functional working stores.
Maintain a clean and organized workspace.
Manage devices and configurations for switches.
Handle lab inventory efficiently.
Support and Collaboration:
Assist the L3 team in resolving failed deployments.
Provide support to the L4 development team when testing is required.
This position offers an excellent opportunity to contribute to a dynamic team, gain hands-on experience, and pave the way for a rewarding career in QA or development.
QUALIFICATIONS
Interest in QA and/or development in a Linux environment.
Strong troubleshooting skills.
Proactive mindset with a passion for hands-on testing.
ABOUT BARONA
Barona, an international group with a presence in 10 countries, challenges traditional thinking in service offerings and business development. In Sweden, Barona operates from offices in Stockholm, Gothenburg, Malmö, Falun, and Strömsund, delivering innovative solutions in competence supply nationwide. Committed to customer-oriented service and continuous innovation, Barona provides exciting career opportunities. Learn more at Barona's website.
If you are ready to take on a challenging role with Fujitsu Sweden, please submit your application by December 7, 2023. Agnes Hildén at agnes.hilden@barona.se
is the point of contact for inquiries.
