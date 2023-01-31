Excel your career within Customer Support at Trustly!
At Trustly, you will become part of a strong community and a team that really has fun at work. Trustly cares about their employees, offers great opportunities to develop within the company and works every day in inspiring premises in the heart of Stockholm City. Do you have a background within customer support or are a graduate within finance or IT? Apply for the position today and become a part of this cutting edge company - selection is ongoing!
As Customer Support Agent, you will be the face of the company, working to ensure that both corporate and private customers receive excellent service. In your role, you will receive and manage incoming customer enquiries linked to Trustly's payment platform via email and chat.
Together with the support team, you will work closely with the company's product team where you will be responsible for providing valuable feedback that leads to the continued development of Trustly's products. Your feedback is central to the continued success of the products. In this role you will become a part of Trustly's first support team based in Sweden and focus will be to establish this new function. The Sweden Support team is a part of the international Support team at Trustly and you will therefore work in an international culture and environment.
Trustly is a well-known fin-tech company founded in Sweden and are now established internationally. They provide digital payment solutions for example online gaming and e-commerce. Read more about Trustly here.
Working hours are 08:30 - 17:30 and you will work on-site at the Stockholm City office at Rådmansgatan. In the case of becoming a Trustly employee you will eventually work different working hours: shifts Monday through Sunday 08:00 - 22:00.
You are offered:
• A long-term assignment with the possibility of becoming an employee at Trustly in the future
• The opportunity to become a part of the new team in Stockholm
• A dedicated consultant manager and career partner from Academic Work who will follow-up on your well-being and development
• Receive and manage incoming customer cases via email and chat
• Prioritise your work and proactively follow up on customer issues
• Escalate cases internally to relevant departments
• Maintain, review and improve internal procedures and processes and ensure that all tasks are carried out in line with current procedures
Great importance will be placed on your personal qualities - because Trustly, like Academic Work, believes in and wants to invest in potential
To succeed and thrive in this role, we expect you to be a good communicator, analyst, problem solver and a detail-oriented and organized person. You will always strive to go the extra mile for the customer and have a positive and constructive attitude to your work. You are a real team player but also thrive in an environment where you can also work independently.
Application requires CV in English
We are looking for you who:
• Have a completed secondary education
• Have worked in an administrative and/or customer service role before
• Speak and write fluent English, as this is used in the daily work
It is an advantage if you:
• Have a post-secondary education within IT, economics/finance or tech
• Have previous experience working with online payments
• Experience and familiarity with SQL or Web services
• Have a good understanding of IT
• Fluency in Swedish, Finnish, French, Italian and/or Spanish
Additional information
Start: Immediately, as soon as possible
Scope: Full time
Location: Stockholm City
Before any contract is signed, a background check will be conducted: a check of criminal record and credit.
