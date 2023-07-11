Event Staff
2023-07-11
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
Visa alla jobb hos GT Solutions AB i Stockholm
Event Staff Job Overview
Event staff members work together and individually to ensure the proper execution of an event. This includes tasks such as preparing the event location, maintaining the safety and entertainment of the guests during the event, setting up and clearing out materials, display stands from the location, and ensuring cleanliness after the event has concluded. Event staff members are expected to have good communication and teamwork skills as well as professionalism and attention to detail.
Responsibilities:
Examples of typical event staff responsibilities are included in the bullet points below.
Helping out with customer registrations
Collecting badges after the event
Assisting in cleaning before and after the event.
Setting up furniture or equipment
Putting away furniture or equipment
Loading of furniture and equipment for transport
Providing crowd control when necessary.
Assisting the event director with daily needs.
Event Staff Skills:
The required and desired skills for event staff may be unique to different staff roles, some examples are provided below.
18 years of age or older.
Attention to detail.
Great communication skills.
Ability to assist fellow staff members and work with others as a team.
Ability to work by oneself.
High school diploma or equivalent.
Must be willing to work late nights and weekends and travel to other countries.
Ability to maintain composure in stressful situations.
Ability to speak multiple languages is preferred. Så ansöker du
