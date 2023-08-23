Event staff 5-7/9
Memu Svensk Mässbemanning AB / Säljarjobb / Göteborg Visa alla säljarjobb i Göteborg
2023-08-23
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Memu Svensk Mässbemanning AB i Göteborg
, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
, Vaggeryd
, Jönköping
eller i hela Sverige
MEMU SVENSK MÄSSBEMANNING AB work with staff for events, congresses and trade fairs. We are participate at about 60 differents events every year.
We are looking for staff, who are able to work at a international Nordiwa congress which will be held at Elite avenue Park 5-7/9.
We will work with registration of delegates, staff at different conference rooms etc.
Please have a look at www.nordiwa.org
This is a international congress, so English will be the official language.
#jobbjustnu
Pleaase have a look at a movie https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0sh86v4e0gQ&feature=youtu.be
Homepage www.memu.se
You could also send your cv/picture to info@memu.se
You could also reg. your cv at: https://www.memu.se/en/jobopportunities/ Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-07
E-post: info@memu.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Nordiwa". Arbetsgivare Memu Svensk Mässbemanning AB
(org.nr 556560-6729), http://www.memu.se
Kungsportsavenyn 36-38 (visa karta
)
400 15 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
8053043