Event staff 5-7/9

Memu Svensk Mässbemanning AB / Säljarjobb / Göteborg
2023-08-23


Visa alla säljarjobb i Göteborg, Mölndal, Partille, Kungälv, Lerum eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Memu Svensk Mässbemanning AB i Göteborg, Härryda, Kungsbacka, Vaggeryd, Jönköping eller i hela Sverige

MEMU SVENSK MÄSSBEMANNING AB work with staff for events, congresses and trade fairs. We are participate at about 60 differents events every year.
We are looking for staff, who are able to work at a international Nordiwa congress which will be held at Elite avenue Park 5-7/9.
We will work with registration of delegates, staff at different conference rooms etc.
Please have a look at www.nordiwa.org
This is a international congress, so English will be the official language.
#jobbjustnu
Pleaase have a look at a movie https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0sh86v4e0gQ&feature=youtu.be
Homepage www.memu.se
You could also send your cv/picture to info@memu.se
You could also reg. your cv at: https://www.memu.se/en/jobopportunities/

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-07
E-post: info@memu.se

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Nordiwa".

Arbetsgivare
Memu Svensk Mässbemanning AB (org.nr 556560-6729), http://www.memu.se
Kungsportsavenyn 36-38 (visa karta)
400 15  GÖTEBORG

Jobbnummer
8053043

Prenumerera på jobb från Memu Svensk Mässbemanning AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Memu Svensk Mässbemanning AB: