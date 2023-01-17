Event Personnel To Polestar
Are you interested in being part of an international organization that works with innovative products to challenge the industry they're in with a strong sustainability focus in everything they do? We are now looking for flexible students who, together with Polestar, will staff events around Sweden. This is a great opportunity to represent a growing brand that is at the forefront when it comes to design, technology, performance, and sustainability during your studies. If you have prior experience within service and are a positive and driven person, this might just be what you are looking for!
OM TJÄNSTEN
We are currently looking for Event Personnel to help Polestar evolve and grow. This is a great opportunity to represent a brand that is at the forefront when it comes to design, technology, performance, and environment during your studies.
You are offered
• A position in a value-driven, international and dynamic organization with a strong sustainability focus
• Become part of a multi-cultural environment
• The possibility to work with an exciting and innovative product
• The chance to travel within your work and be a part of great events
The assignment is part-time and you will work as a Consultant for Academic Work. As a Consultant at Academic Work, you are offered a great opportunity to grow as a professional, extend your network and establish valuable contacts for the future. Read more about our offer.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
• Be a Polestar-car specialist during the various events
• Your job is to answer customers' questions related to the cars, the market and contribute to Polestar reaching out to the broad target group in Sweden
• You will work with all of Polestar's range of cars and the events can be anything from large car fairs and exhibits to smaller events
• You will be an hourly employee at Academic Work and work as a consultant for Polestar
The events can last from two days up until two weeks. This is why it is a perfect job to combine with your studies or another occupation and the employment will last for at least a year.
Training days will be held mostly online but also on the job traning. Travel within Sweden occurs and Polestar is responsible for these costs. Briefing days will be held prior to each event and these will take place mostly online or at Polestar's office, so it is very advantageous if you live in or around Gothenburg or Stockholm in order to be able to attend them.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• You who have another main occupation or currently study at a university or similar, and have more than 1,5 years of studies left counting from January 2023
• You who are not afraid to initiate a dialogue with potential customers
• Fluent in Swedish & English, both in speech and in writing
• Have a driver's license
Meritorious:
• Good knowledge of other car brands and have an interest in the EV industry
• It is an advantage if you have previous sales or customer service experience
• Additional language proficiency is meritorious
As a person you are:
In the recruitment process, we will put much focus on your personality and the fit for the specific role. We are looking for people with the following competencies:
• Flexible
• Communicative
• Responsible
• Team player
Other information
• Start: Urgent
• Work extent: On events, flexible hours and dates
• Location: Stockholm, and at events around Sweden
• Contact information: This recruitment process is conducted by Academic Work. It is a request from Polestar that all questions regarding the position are handled by Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the screening or interview phase.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
The maturity of the automotive industry has become a barrier to innovation. Over time, cars have started to all look the same, feel the same, be the same. We constantly question industry ideas and thinking, challenging ourselves to be better, never accepting mediocrity. We are passionate about design, performance, and precision with an obsession over each and every detail. We have no legacy, no ties to the past; we are free to find the right way. At Polestar, our passion drives us.
