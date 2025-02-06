Ethics Officer to Skanska Group HQ
Experis AB / Juristjobb / Stockholm Visa alla juristjobb i Stockholm
2025-02-06
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Experis AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Skanska Group uses knowledge and foresight to shape the way people live, work, and connect. More than 135 years in the making, we're one of the world's largest development and construction companies, with 2023 revenue totaling SEK 157 billion. We operate across select markets in the Nordics, Europe and the United States. Together with our customers and the collective expertise of our 27,000+ teammates, we create innovative and sustainable solutions that support healthy living beyond our lifetime.
At our headquarters in Stockholm we set the direction for the company at large and for our local units to thrive. Among other things, we create global policies and strategies, define and follow up on targets, and ensure financial capacity. While we may be builders by trade, we're human-centric by nature. Every decision we make, big and small, has an impact. That's why we believe in putting people, communities, and our environment at the heart of everything we do.
Are you a proactive and dedicated professional looking to shape Skanska's ethical culture and ensure compliance with Skanska's Code of Conduct and values?
As Ethics Officer, you will play a key role in implementing and maintaining Skanska's global Ethics & Compliance program. You will drive ethics activities across Skanska, supporting both Group HQ and Business Units (BUs) in implementing the Code of Conduct program and fostering an ethical culture throughout the organization, covering areas such as anti-bribery, sanctions, competition law, and whistleblower reporting.
This is a unique opportunity to influence Skanska's ethical standards and contribute to a culture of transparency and responsibility. You will be part of the Ethics & Compliance team within Core Corporate Function Legal and report to Vice President Ethics & Compliance.
Team Responsibilities
* Support and advise the Group HQ and the BUs Ethics representatives on ethics and compliance related areas, including the implementation of the Skanska Code of Conduct program requirements.
* Manage compliance-related projects and processes, such as Ethics Risk Assessments and Assurance Reviews workshops.
* Work closely together with the BUs Ethics representatives by coordinating meetings and best practices within the Group Ethics Network.
* Create, review, and update compliance-related policies, guidelines, processes, and training activities.
* Track and report KPIs related to ethics and compliance activities.
* Contribute to 3rd party management, anti-corruption, and sanctions compliance initiatives.
* Contribute to compliance activities related to sustainability regulations such as CSDDD and CSRD, in collaboration with the Sustainability & Innovation team.
* Manage the Skanska Ethics Hotline, including case administration, risk assessments, and follow-up on investigations.
* Follow legislative developments and initiatives related to ethics and compliance.
* Provide ethics and compliance reporting to senior leadership and committees.
The position is based in Sweden, preferably in Stockholm.
What We're Looking For
The ideal candidate holds a university degree in Law together with at least a few years of relevant, qualified experience in ethics and compliance, investigations, or risk management. You have knowledge and experience in developing and implementing Ethics & Compliance programs, policies, and processes, preferably in areas such as anti-bribery and corruption, sanctions, competition law, and whistleblower reporting and investigations. Experience in an international corporate environment is highly valued.
Fluency in English, both written and spoken, is essential, as you will be collaborating with a global team and engaging with stakeholders across multiple regions. Proficiency in Swedish is considered a plus.
To Succeed in This Role You Need
* Strong communication skills to effectively engage with diverse teams and stakeholders, ensuring clarity and understanding across various levels of the organization.
* High integrity and the ability to make ethical decisions consistently, while navigating complex situations and maintaining a transparent approach.
* A collaborative mindset, with the ability to work across functions and build strong, trusted relationships with both internal teams and external partners.
* Organizational skills and the ability to manage multiple priorities efficiently, balancing various tasks and deadlines while maintaining attention to detail.
* A proactive and solution-oriented attitude, constantly looking for ways to improve processes, drive compliance, and strengthen Skanska's ethical culture.
* An interest in digital tools, with a willingness to embrace and apply technology to improve efficiencies and find creative solutions within the compliance function.
Why Join Skanska?
At Skanska, you will play a key role in shaping the ethical framework of one of the world's leading construction companies. We are committed to maintaining the highest standards of integrity, compliance, and responsibility across all our operations. By joining our team, you'll contribute to building a transparent and accountable culture that drives positive change, both within Skanska and the wider industry. Together, we can make a meaningful impact every day!
Ready to Shape Skanska's Ethical Culture? Apply Today!
If you are interested in this position, we encourage you to apply as soon as possible! In this recruitment, Skanska is cooperating with Jefferson Wells. If you have any questions, please contact Recruitment Consultant Malin Magnusson 076-780 68 64. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "01a93a79-5a8b-". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Experis AB
(org.nr 556855-1104) Arbetsplats
Skanska AB Kontakt
Malin Magnusson +46767806864 Jobbnummer
9150558