ESW Android Developer
2024-10-24
We are looking for an ESW Android Developer. You will be working in the heart of world-leading Android development with a team with open culture and with lots of opportunities to grow and learn.
Job description:
• You will work as an Embedded Software Engineer with Android, C++ and Python as your main languages. The team is responsible for the Build configuration, Android version bring up and SW complexity reduction. The role includes: * Development within android platform using Python & C++
• Development, improvement, test and maintenance of a new hardware platform.
• Coordinate and communicate with the CI teams to enable the new hardware support quickly and smoothly.
Experience required:
• Bachelor's or Master's in Computer Science, Software Engineering, Mechatronics, Electronics or equivalent
• You are an Embedded Software Engineer skilled in Android development.
• You have a few years of work experience as an ESW Developer using C++ and Python, preferably in the automotive industry.
• Embedded OS or Linux experience.
• Working experience in a CI environment.
• Minimum 3 years of experience from Android SW development and good understanding of commonly used Android design patterns and architecture.
Skills Required:
• Embedded Software Development with Android, C++ and Python
• An understanding of the System Architecture
• Development within an android platform preferably in the infotainment area
• Working experience in a CI environment.C
• Knowledge in working with tools such as Git, Jenkins, Jira, Artifactory as PyTest.
• As a person you are social, trustful and committed
• You need to be driven and have a true "can do" attitude together with a strong quality focus to deliver on time.
• You have excellent prioritization skills and the ability to eliminate roadblocks
• A strong ability to inspire, develop and motivate individuals and teams
• Excellent communication & collaboration skills
• Fluent in English both written and spoken
