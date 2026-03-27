Ergonomics Engineer - Automotive
Alten Sverige AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2026-03-27
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Are you passionate about creating user-centered vehicle solutions and improving the interaction between humans and technology? Do you have experience working with ergonomics, digital tools, and customer-focused design within the automotive industry? Then this could be your next opportunity.
ALTEN is now looking for an Ergonomics Engineer for an assignment with one of our clients within the automotive industry in Gothenburg. In this role, you will work with customer features and ensure that vehicle design meets end-user needs in terms of comfort, usability, and accessibility.
ABOUT THE ROLE
In this role, you will focus on defining and developing ergonomic customer features from an end-user perspective - including drivers, operators, and service personnel. You will work closely with design, engineering, and system teams to translate user needs into clear requirements and solutions.
The work includes both digital and physical evaluation of ergonomics, using advanced tools and simulation environments to assess areas such as visibility, driver position, entry & exit, and overall comfort.
MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES
Define and develop customer features based on user needs and expectations
Translate ergonomic requirements into system and design specifications
Evaluate and improve areas such as visibility, driver position, entry & exit, and comfort
Work with digital tools and simulations for ergonomic assessments
Collaborate with cross-functional teams within design, engineering, and product development
Ensure a strong end-user perspective throughout the development process
YOUR PROFILE
You are a user-focused and analytical engineer with a strong interest in human factors and ergonomics. You enjoy combining technical understanding with user needs to create intuitive and effective solutions.
We see that you have:
Experience working with ergonomics and human factors within automotive or similar industries
Ability to translate user needs into technical requirements
Experience with ergonomic evaluation tools such as Ramsis or Delmia
Experience working with 3D modeling and visualization tools
Very good communication skills in English
MERITORIOUS:
Experience with VR/XR technologies
Experience with tools such as VRED, ICIDO, or CAVA
Knowledge of Catia V5 (surface modeling)
Experience with Creo and PDM systems (e.g. Windchill)
ABOUT ALTEN
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest engineering and IT consulting companies with over 57,000 employees in around 30 countries. Our engineers carry out advanced projects throughout the product development cycle for leading companies in sectors such as Automotive, Aerospace, Energy, and Life Sciences.
In Sweden, we are about 1,300 committed employees across 9 cities - from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north. For the fifth consecutive year, ALTEN has been recognized as one of Sweden's most attractive employers by Karriärföretagen, thanks to our strong focus on career development, innovation, and engineering excellence.
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WWW.ALTEN.SE to learn more about us. Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alten Sverige AB
(org.nr 556420-7453) Jobbnummer
9824962