Equipment Electrical Engineer - Battery Cell Process & Equipment Engineerin
Novo Energy Production AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2024-05-28
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Novo Energy Production AB i Göteborg
Equipment Electrical Engineer - Battery Cell Process & Equipment Engineering
If you're driven by innovation, ready to tackle exciting challenges, and passionate about advancing clean energy solutions, we want you onboard to our team!
We are building a state-of-the-art Gigafactory that will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe. We are now looking for an Equipment Electrical Engineer to join our Engineering team!
Volvo Cars is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world. Northvolt is a leading supplier of sustainable, high-quality battery cells and systems, dedicated to delivering the world's greenest lithium-ion battery.
Together, we have formed a joint venture, NOVO Energy, to power the next generation of pure electric Volvo cars.
Our Engineering team is coalition of specialists and engineers across a broad range of engineering disciplines. Together they work toward the shared goal of scaling and industrializing the production of our Lithium-Ion battery technology that will help Volvo transform into a pure electric car manufacturer.
Our Engineers are collaborative, nimble, and always open to learn and grow. Their skills and experiences come from a variety of industries all over the world and span chemical, electrical, mechanical, and industrial engineering.
The team is currently focused on designing, planning and equipping a world class Gigafactory in time for start of production in 2026. This is an immense undertaking requiring the joint efforts and contributions of engineers working cross-functionally, with the ultimate goal of producing the world's most sustainable lithium-ion batteries.
What You Will Do
The overall purpose in this role is to ensure integration and operation of process and machinery equipment within battery manufacturing facilities. In this role you will have a large ownership of developing guidelines for standards whilst being part in setting the ways of work. To succeed you will need to coordinate and collaborate with cross-functional teams and suppliers. You will work in close collaboration with our experts in both Engineering team, and our Facility & EPC team.
Your responsibilities will include:
- Design, review and verify electrical systems, control cabinets and safety circuits for process and machinery equipment, supplied by various international suppliers.
- Designing electrical interfaces, ensuring compatibility between equipment and facility, improving automation and control systems, and implementing energy-saving measures.
- Maintain equipment electrical documentation, including schematics, drawings, specifications, installation and commissioning procedures and maintenance manuals.
- Identify and mitigate electrical hazards, implement safety features, and provide guidance on safe operation and maintenance practices.
- Contribute to safe operations and participate in knowledge transfer workshops and internal education within NOVO Energy.
- Troubleshoot issues as part of the maintenance procedure, maintaining uninterrupted production.
Your Background
To be successful in this role you have previous working experience within Industrial Automation in process-driven industries such as: mining, paper mill, semiconductors, fine chemicals, automotive, pharma, food or similar. You have good experience in writing technical documentations such as electrical safety requirement specifications, instructions, diagrams.
As a person you are self-going, solution oriented with excellent problem-solving skills. You have the ability to work well with others in a multi-cultural team environment, as well as independently. Furthermore, we see that you have an eye for details with high sense of quality. We believe that you have:
- BSc or MSc in electrical engineering or equivalent
- Knowledge of electrical engineering principles, control systems and instrumentation relevant to the equipment
- Experience in Factory Acceptance Test (FAT) and Site Acceptance Test (SAT)
- Knowledge about regulations, directives, standards (ex. EN 60204-1)
- Experience of E-Plan alternatively Autocad, Elprocad, Elmaster etc.
- Experience in troubleshooting control system is an added advantage
Volvo Cars is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world. Northvolt is a leading supplier of sustainable, high-quality battery cells and systems, dedicated to delivering the world's greenest lithium-ion battery. Together, we have formed a joint venture, NOVO Energy, to power the next generation of pure electric Volvo cars.
Our Gigafactory in Gothenburg will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe, with a potential annual cell production capacity of up to 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) - thereby enabling a supply of batteries for approximately half a million Volvo cars per year. Our state-of-the-art R&D facility will gather leading expertise from all over the world, to create the next generation battery cells.
You can read more about this joint venture in these press releases, here and here. Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Novo Energy Production AB
(org.nr 559344-2626), https://www.novoenergy.se/ Arbetsplats
Novo Energy Jobbnummer
8711224