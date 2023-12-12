Equipment Acceptance and Quality Engineer
2023-12-12
Uppdragsbeskrivning
For an assigment at one of our important customers we are looking for an Engineer with solid knowledge withing Acceptance testing and Quality engineering.
Required education background and professional experience:
Engineering degree in relevant engineering discipline (e.g. electrical engineering, mechanical engineering or mechatronics engineering) or equivalent combination of education and experience.
Some knowledge in applicable standards and directives for equipment and installations such as machinery directive and Electrical LV directive.
CE marking of equipment according to above mentioned directives.
Compliance testing.
Compiling technical documentation of machines and/or industrial components or systems.
Machine installation and commissioning
Experience from coordination of small to mid-size teams could be beneficial but not mandatory.
Personal profile:
Capable of seeing the bigger picture
Open minded multidisciplinary problem solver
Strong analytical methods and technical skills.
Ability to lead and work effectively in and with team(s).
Progress focused capable of taking the initiative
Scope of the assignment Support the NSS project organisation to ensure that equipment and components that are to be incorporated to the ESS facility fulfil relevant directives and standards.
For technical systems and components within the scope of delivery of the NSS project;
Lead equipment acceptance activities inc quality control
Lead and organize acceptance testing of systems
Lead trouble shooting initiatives
Ensure compliance of technical components to Facility & NSS operational requirements:
o Identify applicable directives and standards.
o Identify potential gaps in terms of quality related activities and documentation.
o Define actions and deliverables required to ensure compliance.
On behalf of NSS authorize equipment for installation.
Coordinate activities with and between internal actors Quality / ESH / technology groups
Develop acceptance test protocols with system responsibles
Supervise and Witness acceptance tests on site and externaly as appropriate. (FAT, SAT)
Verify compliance of technical documentation and maintainance procedures to ESS ways of working.
Ersättning
