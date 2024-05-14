Eplan Electrical Engineer
In this role, you are responsible for reviewing and inspecting electrical systems in new and existing equipment through independent work and collaboration within the teams and with suppliers. In order to guarantee a highly automated production process for both process control and material handling.
The work includes participation in the whole lifecycle of electrical design projects in mainly Low Voltage machines and equipment. Together with the equipment supplier, you will be responsible for: selection of electrical device manufacturers, design review, documentation revision, factory acceptance tests (FAT), installation supervision, commissioning and site acceptance tests (SAT).
Skills & Requirements:
Bachelor or master's degree in Electrical Engineering or equivalent
Experience in design and review of electrical systems, control cabinets, safety circuits
Knowledge about rules and directives (CE, MD, LVD, EMC, EN 60204-1)
Knowledge about machine safety (EN ISO 13849-1/-2, EN 61800-5-2)
Hands-on experience from work with production equipment
Experience with E-Plan and technical documentation
Experience with Power analysers and different electrical tests and measurements (insulation, THD, RCD)
Excellent English written and oral skills
Must have worked in multi-cultural environment
Bonus points for:
Experience in manufacturing industry
Fluency in other languages (Japanese, Swedish, Chinese, Korean)
