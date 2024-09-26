Epic Owner - Simulation Governance
Volvo Business Services AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2024-09-26
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
The Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility and infrastructure solutions.
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
The role
You will identify and lead initiatives within the CAE simulation area to maximize efficiency and productivity. You will support the Digital Product Manager (DPM) and business owners to realize the CAE strategy roadmap. You will play an important role in enabling our R&D organization to evolve in virtual development activities and promote simulation-driven product development.
As the Epic Owner within Simulation Governance, you will lead and facilitate simulation governance initiatives, driving epics that enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of simulation workflows for our engineers. You will work closely with cross-functional stakeholders, including IT, engineering teams, and other key players, to streamline processes and adopt agile methodologies that empower our teams to excel.
Responsibilities
Facilitate Simulation Governance: Align simulation governance with digital transformation goals. Drive consistency, compliance, and best practices. Communicate decisions to the global simulation community and support CAE strategy in Volvo GTT.
Drive Epics and Improvements: Manage epics enhancing simulation practices and IT solutions for CAE. Focus on process improvements, tool adoption, and efficiency gains. Support teams in identifying improvement opportunities and driving roadmaps.
Stakeholder Collaboration: Build strong relationships with engineering, IT, and product teams. Understand needs and align simulation efforts with business objectives in GTT.
Optimize Simulation Tools and Processes: Leverage expertise to optimize simulation tools and processes, aligning with IT infrastructure and support.
Champion Agile Methodologies: Promote agile methodologies in simulation. Facilitate agile ceremonies for continuous improvement. Collaborate with international engineering team across Europe, America, and Asia.
Who are you?
We are looking for a person with a positive mindset and excellent communication skills. You love to inspire, develop, and motivate your colleagues and yourself. Your strong technical experience, passion and drive make you a natural leader of challenging tasks that demand exploring new knowledge areas. With your customer-focused approach, you are passionate about creating the best customer solutions and experiences. Most importantly, you believe in the power of collaboration between diverse teams to bring new and innovative ideas to the table.
Requirements:
• Master's degree or Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering, Computer Science, Engineering Physics, or Chemistry.
• Proven track record in the CAE simulation area within the trucking or automotive industry.
• Experience as a project manager or epic owner with a solid understanding of Agile Ways of Working.
• Excellent skills in IT solutions, including understanding IT dependencies and interfaces.
• Minimum of 3-5 years of experience as a CAE Engineer.
• Good understanding and working experience of simulation and testing approaches, industry standards, and industry best practices for simulations vs. testing activities.
• Solid understanding of digital twins, simulation workflows and tools.
• Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English.
• Strong change management skills.
Our team
Platform Analysis Energy within CAST acts as a catalyst for innovation within Volvo GTT by streamlining method development and leveraging collective expertise. The team aims to drive early-phase development towards energy efficiency and process improvements through simulation advancements, contributing to the creation of superior, sustainable, and cost-efficient products. Our team includes experts in aerodynamics, energy optimization, simulation method development, and other areas of expertise. We work globally with different Volvo sites around the world and consist of highly skilled professionals with many years of experience. The team currently comprises 11 members, including both regular employees and consultants.
Ready for the next move?
If our entrepreneurial spirit, adaptability, and customer-focused mindset ignite your inner fire, we might be a great match! If you want to make a real impact in your career, the transportation business is where you want to be.
We look forward to receiving your application! For additional information, contact Mohammad El-Alti, Group Manager CAE, at mohammad.el-alti@volvo.com
.Last application date: 10th of October We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "14073-42863094". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Anna Thulin +46 31 660000 Jobbnummer
8922650